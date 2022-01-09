TERRY FARR
1st Bank Yuma bid farewell to Terry Farr as he retired Jan. 7. He has 35 years of banking experience.
Farr joined 1st Bank Yuma in October 2013 as the chief credit officer. Prior to joining the bank, he served as the chief credit officer for the Foothills Bank, where he was employed since 2007.
He held several lending officer positions with a community bank in Michigan for 18 years in addition to being employed as a lender in the farm credit system.
Farr is a graduate of Michigan State University and the Ohio State University. He completed the Graduate School of Commercial Lending at Southern Methodist University in 2005.
HOWIE JORAJURIA
Howie Jorajuria has been promoted to senior vice president/chief credit officer at 1st Bank Yuma.
He joined 1st Bank Yuma in March 2017 as a vice president/commercial loan officer and was promoted to senior vice president in July.
Prior to joining the bank, Jorajuria served as the senior director of business lending for AEA Federal Credit Union, where he was employed since 2011. He held multiple positions with Wells Fargo Bank after graduating from Northern Arizona University in 2009.
He is a member of the NAU National Honor Society and completed the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Business Lending School in 2016 and the Arizona Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Program in 2018. He will graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in July.
Jorajuria is a board member of Mohawk Valley School District No. 17 and Regional Center for Border Health and is an active member of the Junior Livestock Committee.
He is a Yuma County native who enjoys spending time with his two children and wife of 10 years.
BUNA GEORGE
AMBER THORNTON
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Buna George and Amber Thornton as new members of its Board of Directors.
George is the executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority. She is a Yuma native who grew up on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Her mother, originally from Baja California, Mexico, moved to Yuma after meeting Buna’s father who had relocated to Yuma from Texas after the Vietnam War.
She learned English and Spanish simultaneously and had the border culture embedded in her at an early age. She frequently visits the Mexican communities of Los Algodones, Mexicali and San Luis to visit family and enjoy the region’s assets.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning and development. She looks forward to growing and strengthening the relationship between North American countries.
Thornton has been a Yuma transplant since 1994 when her family moved to Yuma from Napa, California, to purchase Culligan Water of Yuma.
She is a proud Cibola High School alumni. She attended Hope International University in Fullerton, California, and returned to Yuma in 2001.
After the birth of her first child, Thornton began working in the family business. She is a second-generation “Culligan Lady” and enjoys helping her customers have the best water possible.
Thornton is active in the Yuma community with involvement in multiple community organizations. She has been a Girl Scout leader for the past 11 years, earning both the Adult Appreciation Pin and the Volunteer of Excellence Award.
She is currently volunteering as the event coordinator for the 2022 Relay for Life of Yuma County.
In her spare time she enjoys traveling, photography and spending time with her husband, Bill, and her three children, Anthony, Ellie and Braxton.
KARISSA LUGO
Nova Home Loans honored Karissa Lugo as the Employee of the Year for Yuma. Her peers selected her for the honor in recognition of her hard work, dedication, professionalism and kindness.