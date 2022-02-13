Namedropper: Tommy Espinoza

TOMMY ESPINOZA
The Foothills Bank Board of Directors announced that Tommy Espinoza was appointed as the newest board member on Jan. 20.
Espinoza brings more than 45 years of community development experience, spanning the public, private and nonprofit spectrum.
“We are excited to welcome Tommy to our board. His personal passion and vision for community development is very closely aligned with that of Foothills Bank,” said Brian Riley, president and CEO .
Mark Nexsen, chairman of the board, said, “Tommy brings decades of experience in helping build sustainable communities and tremendous leadership skills to our organization. We are looking forward to his impact on our bank.”
Currently Espinoza is the president, CEO and co-founder of Raza Development Fund, the largest Latino community development financial institution for the past 20 years in the United States.
Espinoza has also assumed the leadership of four different Southwestern firms specializing in community, business and real estate development; asset management; affordable housing growth and access; and consultation services to business, public-sector, and nonprofit groups in the U.S. and Mexico.
Espinoza spent his early days working with Latino youth in Phoenix’s low-income neighborhoods, helping them escape poverty and crime through educational programs. He went on to work with Latino families in their efforts to gain access to affordable housing and led Chicanos Por La Causa serving as its president and CEO for 11 years.
During his tenure at CPLC, Espinoza was selected by the White House to advise President Jimmy Carter as a member of the Mexican American Advisory Council.
Espinoza currently serves on the Catholic University of America Board of Visitors for the School of Arts and Sciences, Local Initiatives Support Corporation National Board of Directors, the Catholic Association of Latino Leaders National Board, and the Greater Phoenix Leadership Board of Directors.
His various leadership positions include president of the Arizona State Board of Education (1986).
He has also received numerous recognitions and awards including the St. Katharine Drexel Award for Catholic Philanthropy from Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities (March 2022), Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa from the Catholic University of America and Arizona Capitol Times Leader of the Year – Economy Industry (2021), The Tia Foundation Luminaria Award (2020), Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award (2019), Valley Leadership Man of the Year Award (2014) and the SRE Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (Mexico) Reconocimiento OHTLI, the highest honor given to a person out of Mexico for distinguished work serving the Mexican community (2005).
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Namedropper to mknaub@yumasun.com.