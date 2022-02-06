VANESSA CASTILLO BELL
Vanessa Castillo Bell is now helping minority businesses state and nationwide as a business consultant for the Arizona Minority Busine ss Development Center.
“It is a great program to help minorities grow their business enterprises and obtain the resources that they might not be aware are there,” Bell said.
The agency is funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce to support innovative projects seeking to promote and ensure the growth of minority enterprises.
As a business consultant, Bell helps foster and secure new opportunities for minority businesses that result in revenue generation by assisting clients to increase sales, improve operational efficiencies, increase resources, build scale, strengthen management teams, access and secure financing, equity, venture capital and raise online capital, increase profits and owner equity and implement and integrate new technology and equipment.
“When minority business enterprises become members with us they get access to paid consultants that provide consulting and assistance in accounting, legal and other business related areas,” Bell said.
The agency also assists minority businesses with government contracting.
Bell, a native of Yuma, is an accomplished business advisor, consultant, marketer and speaker. Recognized as a Top 20 under 40 for 2021 Rising Star, she helped small businesses start and thrive during her time as business advisor and most recently interim director at Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center.
She is also a business owner herself. She founded The Business Designer in 2008 to help small businesses design a niche website, marketing campaigns and social media management. She runs a podcast on Apple iTunes.
Bell holds a degree in business administration and marketing. She is a certified Growth Wheel Advisor. For more information or to reach Castillo Bell, visit https://arizonambdabusinesscenter.com or email Vanessa@arizonambdacenter.com.
LYNDSAY WISNESKI
Visit Yuma welcomed Lyndsay Wisneski as a new marketing specialist. A graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s in marketing, Wisneski recently completed a yearlong internship as the digital marketing manager for the National STEM Honor Society.
“We are fortunate to have Lyndsay on our team. She brings a fresh perspective and voice to our marketing team and a perspective on social media for which we are excited,” said Marcus O. Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma.
Wisneski joins the marketing team looking to continue the momentum in marketing Yuma as a unique year-round destination focusing on increasing Yuma’s presence for spring and fall trips throughout the Southwest.
Wisneski previously lived in Yuma until 2015 and returned in the summer of 2021.
“I am excited for this opportunity to be able to promote the city that I consider home,” Wisneski said.
She can be reached by email at Lyndsay@visityuma.com.
DR. JULIAN NICHOLAS
A Namedropper item published in the Jan. 16 edition of the Yuma Sun should have said that Dr. Julian Nicholas, who recently joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Gastroenterology, is only performing procedures and is not seeing patients in the clinic.
