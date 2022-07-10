Namedropper: Vernon Moore

VERNON MOORE
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Vernon Moore III as the new chief financial officer.
Moore joins YRMC’s executive leadership team from Shreveport, Louisiana, where he most recently served as the CFO at Ochsner LSU Health System of Northern Louisiana. He oversaw all facets of finance for three inpatient acute care hospitals, Level 1 and Level 3 trauma centers, three cancer treatment centers, two ambulatory surgery centers, a behavioral health hospital and a wide range of outpatient clinics.
“Vernon brings extensive healthcare experience to Yuma Regional Medical Center’s finance division,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC’s president and CEO.
“He is a visionary financial strategist, focused on ensuring a sustainable future for healthcare systems and the communities they serve. We are excited to welcome Vernon to the YRMC team,” Trenschel added.
Moore is an accomplished financial executive, with past leadership roles at Ochsner LSU Health System, University Health System, Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana, as well as the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Texas.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.