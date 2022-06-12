WENDY STEWARD
Financial Advisor Wendy Steward of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Yuma has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor professional designation.
To earn this designation, Steward successfully completed the CRPC Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning, passed a comprehensive final exam and agreed to abide by the college’s Code of Conduct.
The CRPC training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement, and planning for incapacity, disability, and long-term care.
Contact Steward at wendy.steward@edwardjones.com or 928-342-9564 (office) or 928-244-4738 (cell).
DR. GARY MORRIS
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Gary Morris, a pediatric epilepsy specialist and neurologist, to the Pediatric Sub-Specialty Clinic, 2851 S Avenue B, Suite 25.
While he will come to Yuma regularly, he will also continue to practice at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Morris graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. After completing his pediatric residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, he practiced as a pediatrician. However, his interests led him to complete the child neurology residency and pediatric epilepsy fellowship – both at Children’s Hospital Colorado.
He speaks English and Japanese. To make an appointment, call 928-336-2777.
DR. MICHAEL DERSAM
Dr. Michael Dersam is joining the Yuma Regional Medical Center Trauma and Fracture Service, 2460 S. Parkview Loop, Suite 3.
He attended medical school at the University of Arizona College of Medicine before pursuing his orthopedic residency training at the Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas. Dersam then completed a sports medicine fellowship at the Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
To make an appointment, call 928-336-7846.
SUSAN THORPE
After more than six years with Yuma County and 38 years of public service, Susan K. Thorpe retired from her position as county administrator this past week.
Her last day with the county was June 6. Thorpe began her service to Yuma County in February 2016, overseeing more than 1,400 positions and a budget of $461 million.
Thorpe began her career with Odessa, Texas, in 1983 as a city budget and research manager. After service in two other cities, she was named city manager of Bedford, Texas, in 1997.
Thorpe served more than seven years as deputy city manager of Peoria, Arizona, before joining Corpus Christi, Texas, as assistant city manager.
She returned to Arizona in 2016 after being selected in a nationwide recruitment for the Yuma County administrator position.
“My husband and I plan to stay here and enjoy riding our horses here in the sunniest place on earth. After decompressing for a while I plan to stay engaged with local government in some way through some form of consulting with firms I know through my professional network,” Thorpe said.