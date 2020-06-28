Realty One Group Gateway welcomes new agents
• Argelia Morales has been in real estate for over 15 years. Seeing her clients accomplish their dreams and goals makes her career meaningful.
• Lucia Rojas has been in real estate for over a year and is proud to be part of Realty ONE Group Gateway. Her profession allows her to help people in the community sell homes and buy new homes. She also helps winter visitors find the perfect retreat and investors find their next projects.
• Regina Villanueva has been in the customer service field for over 15 years. She is working to develop diverse relationships within her career path and community. Her passion is turning her clients dream into their address!
• Javier Mendez has served the Yuma community for over 14 years. He has owned rentals, flipped homes and gets great satisfaction in helping clients turn a house into their home.
• Christine Petkovich has been in real estate for almost four years and loves helping clients become homeowners!