Juan Castillo
The Yuma County Workforce Development Board announces the appointment of Juan Castillo as the new Youth Service Director for ARIZONA@WORK, Yuma County.
He was appointed March 11, 2020.
With more than 16 years experience in education and program coordination, Castillo will be a great contributor for the youth programs at ARIZONA@WORK.
A native of Somerton, he is a graduate of Cibola High School, Arizona Western College and NAU-Yuma. He completed his masters in administration from the Grand Canyon University in 2015.