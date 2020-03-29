Keller Williams Realty Yuma welcomes six associates
Keller Williams Realty Yuma, 2553 E. 24th St., has welcomed six new associates. They are Alfredo Juarez Sr., Elizabeth Lugo, Erika Sanchez, Ricardo Sanchez, Carey Reed and Valentina Flores.
Keller Williams operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the business of its agents, the agents in turn will build the company beyond all expectations, according to its website.
Keller Williams Realty has recently reached a milestone of having over 100 agents.
To reach any of the new associates and agents and/or for more information on Keller Williams Realty Yuma, call 928-247-6180.