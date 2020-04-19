Jessica L. Holzer
The Law Office of Bowman, Smith & Kallen would like to welcome a new associate Attorney Jessica L. Holzer.
Jessica L. Holzer was born and raised in Yuma. She graduated from Yuma High School in 2003, attended Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University where she studied business administration.
After receiving her bachelor of science degree, she spent five years at the Yuma County Superior Court, first as a deputy courtroom clerk and then a bailiff/judicial specialist. During this time, she worked closely with judges, commissioners, court staff, attorneys, litigants, law enforcement, and the general public.
Holzer left Yuma in August 2014 to attend law school in Chicago. While in law school, she held legal internships for the United States District Court Northern District of Illinois and the Uniform Law Commission. She also completed judicial externships at the Arizona Court of Appeals Division 1 for the Honorable Andrew W. Gould and the Cook County Circuit Court Chancery Division for the Honorable Anna H. Demacopoulos. Among other activities, Holzer was highly involved in Moot Court, the Student Bar Association executive board, and her law school’s mediation/alternative dispute resolution clinic where she became a certified mediator in Cook County, Ill.
In the spring of 2017, she graduated law school, returned to Arizona, and began a judicial clerkship at the Arizona Court of Appeals Division 1 for Judges Lawrence F. Winthrop, Maria Elena Cruz, and Jennifer B. Campbell. While at the Court of Appeals, she reviewed lower court records for possible error, analyzed various types of legal issues, evaluated evidence, and drafted decisions for the court. This experience gave her the opportunity to sharpen her legal analysis, research, and writing skills. After completing her clerkship, she accepted a position at Carvana, LLC where she reviewed, edited, drafted, and negotiated a variety of vendor contracts and partnership agreements on behalf of the company.
In March 2019, she began prosecuting criminal misdemeanor offenses in Yuma County as a deputy county attorney. While at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, she became knowledgeable of misdemeanor crimes and gained both bench and jury trial experience.
A year later, Holzer joined Bowman, Smith & Kallen, P.L.L.C., as an associate attorney, where she focuses primarily on civil matters.
Although a relatively new attorney, she has spent over 11 years working in the legal system. During that time, she proudly served in diverse roles which provided her a unique perspective of the legal system and allowed her to develop numerous skills useful in stressful situations. Her well-rounded education and experience give her a rare combination of knowledge and practical skills that are valuable to the legal profession.
Dr. Jacob Chacko
Yuma Reginal Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jacob Chacko in the pulmonology team. Dr. Chacko most recently practiced pulmonary medicine at Catalina Chest Clinic, a division of Pulmonary Institute of Arizona in Tucson.
He has practiced medicine in a variety of settings for more than 30 years. He received his doctorate of medicine in 1986. He then completed a rotating internship at a teaching hospital in Jos, Nigeria. He has conducted research at Cornell University and at the University of Arizona Respiratory Sciences Center. At the latter institution, he completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine.
Joey Allison
Joey Allison has joined Fairway Mortgage Corp. as a loan officer.
He finished college in 2008, and in 2011 he started a business. In 2019, he became a real estate investor, and this year he became a licensed loan officer.
“In an industry with many qualified professionals, a differentiator for me will be having real-world experience on the loan products I intend to provide,” Allison said. “In the last year, I have successfully sold a business that was started from scratch. I have completed 12 investment transactions. I have purchased property at auctions, completed full renovations, flipped 2 properties, completed a 1031 exchange, refinanced investment properties, used hard money loans, seller financing, private bank loans, commercial loans, conventional loans. bridge loans, and added a HELOC to our primary residence.
“I look forward to serving Yuma by bringing experience as a business owner and investor. I welcome this new opportunity with Fairway, I am extremely thankful, and I would be honored to be considered for your business.”
Allison can be reached at 928-503-1274.