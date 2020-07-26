YRMC names 3 to positions
Yuma Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Dr. Natasha Bolotinsky to its psychiatry team. Bolotinsky comes to YRMC from Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, where she was psychiatry chief resident.
She earned her medical degree from Instituto Universitario CEMIC, School of Medicine in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
***
Dr. Charles Olivera joined Yuma Regional Medical Center this spring and recently became the medical director of stroke services at YRMC.
Olivera is “very much committed to helping our community learn more about stroke awareness and prevention,” YRMC said in a press release.
He was recently interviewed during an online episode of “Yuma On Call Live.”
***
Dr. Mohamed Shaaban, an anesthesiologist, has joined the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Shaaban most recently completed an anesthesiology residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
He also completed several fellowships through the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. His residencies took place in internal medicine at Lincoln Medical Center in New York City and in anesthesia at Ain Shams University Hospital, Cairo, Egypt. He served as the chief resident during the latter residency.
Shaaban earned his medical degree from Ain Shams University.
Sainz joins 1st Bank Yuma
1st Bank Yuma has announced the hiring of its newest personal banking officer, Elizabeth Sainz. She started her banking career shortly after high school as a bank teller and has served in various banking disciplines, accumulating over 16 years of retail and business banking experience.
Through that experience, she had the opportunity to expand her banking education and knowledge in consumer, business and real estate lending.
During her career she has been recognized for her numerous contributions to loan production and risk management.
Sainz’s passion and focus is the customer experience, and she is committed to delivering legendary customer service, 1st Bank Yuma said in a press release. She is dedicated to building relationships, leading people, helping and supporting those in the community to be successful in their job and life.
Through connections and collaborations, she has also provided advocacy to local nonprofits and makes every effort to collaborate with clients on their financial needs and assist with finding solutions.
As a Yuma native, she shared that she is excited to be part of the team at 1st Bank Yuma, a locally owned and operated community bank serving Yuma since 2001.
Sainz is also the proud parent of her 16-year-old son, Damian.