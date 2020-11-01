SHELLEY OSTROWSKI
Yuma resident and Realtor Shelley Ostrowski has been announced as the 2021 treasurer of Arizona Association of Realtors. Ostrowski has been a leader Realtor in Yuma County since 1995.
Today, Ostrowski is a designated broker of Realty ONE Group Gateway and continues to lead the industry in top production, quality service and community involvement including being a wish granter with Make a Wish Arizona for over 15 years and helping grant the wishes of over 100 children.
A national franchise recognized her and her team as the No. 1 Team in the nation for units in 2019.
Other executive committee members are Jan Leighton of JD Campbell Realty in Peoria, will serve as the Arizona Realtors 2021 president; 2021 president-elect Gary Nelson of Realty Executives in Flagstaff; and 2021 First Vice President Eric Gibbs of Realty One Group–Integrity in Tucson. Their terms will begin Dec. 1.
“In a year like 2020, we are thrilled to recognize the continued hard work and perseverance of our members as they continue to make an impact,” said Arizona Realtors 2020 President Mary Roberts. “Serving as president of Arizona Realtors this past year has been an unforgettable and rewarding experience thanks to this great group of leaders and real estate professionals.”
Arizona Realtors consists of more than 50,000 professionals from all areas of real estate including residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more. As the largest trade organization in the state, Arizona Realtors provides a number of professional benefits to its members and acts as the legislative voice of the industry through professional lobbying, legislative analysis, grassroots contacts and long-term political relationship.