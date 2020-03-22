DARLENE FIRESTONE
Darlene Firestone is the new director of sales for the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2044 S. Avenue 3E. In her new role, she helps promote the International Hotel Group (IHG) Brand and raise awareness of the brand in the community as well as to potential guests.
Firestone works with groups and out-of-town guests to help them with the booking process and meeting room reservations. “I give group tours at our hotel so they can see what we have to offer, like the complimentary breakfast and the views, especially in the evening,” she noted.
She hopes to bring a lot of the connections she made at the Yuma Sun for the last 10 years, where she worked with a lot of out-of-town accounts.
“We communicated by email and phone, now I get to work with them face to face when they stay at our hotel,” Firestone explained. “I sold advertising and now I sell our hotel. I always want to give it my all for the company I work for and the community I live in.”
Reach Firestone at 928-317-1400 ext. 7020.
ANNETTE CASEY
Certified nurse midwife Annette Casey, who has a master’s in nursing, will be joining Yuma Regional Medical Center Women’s Health on March 31. Casey is currently located at Associates for Women’s Health, where she has served for many years. She comes from a military family and is a Yuma native.
Casey has been in nursing for more than 35 years, with 10 years of intensive care experience and five years of labor and delivery experience prior to becoming a certified nurse midwife.
She became a certified nurse midwife in 1995 and practiced with Susan Rhoads at the Prenatal Clinic at YRMC prior to moving into private practice with Dr. Lokareddy and Susan Rhoads CNM in 1997.
DR. ANGEL TEMPONI
Yuma Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Dr. Angel Temponi to its staff. Temponi serves as a laborist in Labor and Delivery. Prior to YRMC, he practiced at Sunset Community Health Center.
Temponi earned his medical degree from La Universidad del Zulia School of Biology in Venezuela. He completed his medical residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. That is where he was also a research fellow in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Lipids.