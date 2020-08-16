Foundation fills philanthropy coordinator position
Cameron “Cami” Frost has joined the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, 350 W. 16th St., Suite 304, as regional philanthropic coordinator. She comes to ACF from Southwestern Christian Academy, where she spent 16 years as office manager/scholarship coordinator. At ACF of Yuma, she will be coordinating scholarships, grants, and special events.
Frost, a Yuma native with a strong community connection, can be reached at 928-539-5343.
Financial adviser joins Foothills firm
Edward Jones financial adviser Angie Mitchell has announced that a second financial advisor, Wendy Steward, has joined her office in the Foothills, 11361 S Foothills Blvd., Suite 4.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management.
Steward can be reached by phone at 928-342-9564.
Visit Yuma welcomes
new marketing specialist
Christina Lomeli-Anaya has joined Visit Yuma as a marketing specialist.
Born and raised in Yuma, Lomeli-Anaya graduated from Harvest Preparatory Academy in May 2013. She received a full-tuition academic scholarship to study at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she studied marketing with an advertising minor.
After a car accident left her immobile for a couple of months in her junior year, she ended up transferring to mostly online classes until she could attend the Yuma extended campus.
In May 2017, Lomeli-Anaya graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a marketing emphasis. While finishing up her degree, Lomeli-Anaya joined the Yuma Sun, first working in the Circulation Department and later moving to the Classifieds Department.
After graduating, Lomeli-Anaya moved to Monterey, California, where her family and the family of her boyfriend were spending a lot of time working in agriculture. She found employment as the sales coordinator for the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau and was soon promoted to group sales and marketing specialist, a position created for her.
This year the opportunity with the Yuma Visitors Bureau came up. “Having had prior destination marketing experience and with Yuma being my hometown, I was fortunate enough to get the job,” Lomeli-Anaya said.
“Being able to bring my knowledge and experience back to my hometown has already been incredibly rewarding, especially during this time when our community is trying to stay afloat amidst the pandemic,” she added.
“I am here to help support our community and this wonderful organization that I am now a part of. I am very excited for the future to see my ideas come to fruition.”