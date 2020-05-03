Dr. Emilia Matos
Dr. Emilia Matos will join Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics Tuscany Plaza on June 1.
Matos joined YRMC’s medical staff on Sept. 17, 1981, and has been providing pediatric care to the youngest patients for over 38 years. “Along with her colleagues, we value and appreciate Dr. Matos for her service and commitment to our community,” YRMC said in an announcement.
Her new clinic address will be 2851 S. Avenue B, Building 12, Suite 1201. She can be reached at 928-819-7000.
Sarah Determan
Christina Urrutia
• Sarah Determan, certified physician assistant, completed her degree in physician assistant studies at Charles Drew University. She is a well-respected and active member of the community, who has been providing primary care in Yuma for over 25 years.
• Christina Urrutia, family nurse practitioner, completed her family nurse practitioner degree at Chamberlain University. She is a graduate of Cibola High School and worked as a registered nurse at YRMC for almost six years. She has been providing primary care as a nurse practitioner for the last two years in the community.
Both providers come from Esperanza Health Care, the practice of Dr. Ricky Ochoa.
Their new clinic address is 1965 W. 24th St., Suite A. They can be reached at 928-344-5774.