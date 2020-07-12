1st Bank Yuma welcomes Elizabeth Sainz
1st Bank Yuma has announced the hiring of Elizabeth Sainz as a personal banking officer. Her passion and focus is the customer experience, according to 1st Bank Yuma.
Sainz will be working with customers at the Foothills branch located at 11600 S. Fortuna Road. To reach her, call 928-783-3335.
Pediatric hospitalist Dr. Oladiji Vaughn joins YRMC
Dr. Oladiji Vaughn has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center as a pediatric hospitalist. Vaughn comes to YRMC from San Tan Valley, Arizona, where he worked for Springfield Pediatrics.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Lagos College of Medicine in Lagos, Nigeria.
In addition to practicing as a pediatrician, he has also served as a faculty physician for St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center’s pediatric residency program. He has also served as an assistant clinical professor for the Department of Child Health, University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Yuma Rotary announces new president, Rotarian of the Year and New Rotarian of the Year
Yuma Rotary Club announced Bill Regenhardt as its new president for 2020-2021. He led his first meeting on June 7, at which time he shared that Yuma Rotary will be partnering with Gowan Science Academy to paint the walls of their new home.
Club members congratulated Lucine Smith for being recognized as New Rotarian of the Year and Gen Grosse as Rotarian of the Year for 2019-2020 by Immediate Past President Page Misenhimer “for their dedication to the club and stepping in whenever needed.”
The club also celebrated the addition of two new members to Yuma Rotary, Gus Kurupas and Melissa Gokonogol.
In addition, Regenhardt presented special “You Did It” and “Tag, You’re It” pins to outgoing president Misenhimer and next year’s president, Chris Wheeler.
Guest speaker was Casandra Martinez who does double duty for Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center but spoke on behalf of Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center and how she helps walk businesses through the entire process of learning about and applying for government contracts.