Jennifer Humphrey
Jennifer Humphrey celebrated her 10th anniversary with NOVA Home Loans. As the in-house credit analyst and certified FICO professional, Humphrey helps loan officers “make dreams come true” for families in Yuma and southern Arizona.
“Jennifer is a big part of our success in Yuma, and we’re grateful for her years of dedicated and passionate service and look forward to the next 10, and beyond,” NOVA said.
Brian Holiman
Brian Holiman recently joined the growing family of NOVA Home Loans as a loan officer. NOVA praised his “incredible wealth of knowledge and experience” in residential mortgage lending. He has been serving the Yuma community year after year since 1996.
Vic Smith
iFood Decision Sciences announced the appointment of Victor “Vic” Smith, CEO of JV Smith Company, to its Board of Directors.
“Vic is a recognized leader and innovator in the fresh vegetable industry,” said iFoodDS CEO Diane Wetherington. “Whether it is in the area of food safety, sustainability or protecting farm workers, Vic has consistently shown his leadership by adopting programs that benefit consumers, the environment and farm workers. We are proud to have him join the iFoodDS Board and share his wisdom, perspectives and experiences.”
iFoodDS is a food safety software platform in North America and has expanded internationally. The company develops software solutions for farmers, harvesters, coolers, packers, processors and shippers. The company works with businesses across the produce industry to refine software that meets their data needs, track trends and implement food safety solutions that advance continuous improvement.
“Having firsthand experience with iFoodDS products, I have seen how streamlining data through their unique software systems has improved our farming operation, harvesting practices and enhanced our traceback systems too,” Smith said.
“As I participate on the board, I hope to provide perspectives on challenges farmers face every day and become more directly involved in how technology can help overcome those challenges and improve food safety practices.”
Smith followed his father into the produce business over 40 years ago. His company grows vegetables in both Yuma, Arizona and Baja, Mexico.
In addition to being CEO of JV Smith Company, Smith serves on the Board of numerous produce and philanthropic organizations, including Western Growers Association, the Center for Produce Safety and Brighter Bites.
In 2012, Smith established the Smith Family Foundation, which supports local youth and community programs in Arizona and California.
“I have been particularly impressed with Vic’s commitment to food safety through his service at CPS,” Wetherington said. “In addition to his work on the CPS Board, Vic has opened his fields to scientists and experts to advance their work and has been a tireless advocate for food safety research and real-life solutions to protect public health. We look forward to learning from Vic and we are excited to see what we can accomplish as we work jointly to improve food safety.”