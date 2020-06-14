Yuma Mobile Swim announces two new instructors
Keiley Sharp was born and raised in Yuma. She was a multi-sport athlete growing up and currently runs track at Arizona State University. She enjoys general health and fitness for younger kids as well as adults and wants to see others succeed. Sharp used to swim for the city of Yuma at Marcus Pool.
Mallory Behr has been swimming ever since she could remember, especially when growing up in Yuma. She has worked with the city of Yuma as both a lifeguard and swim instructor for seven summers and has taught all ages.