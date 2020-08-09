Realty ONE Group welcomes new agents
Realty ONE Group Gateway, 128 W. 32nd St., has welcomed the following nine new agents:
• Maria Lupita Torres is new to the real estate business and is ready to serve her clients and customers.
• Yuridia Silva has a great knowledge of Yuma agriculture and has lived in the area for many years.
• Jennifer Undine is the property manager for Realty ONE Group, and she also sells and lists properties. She has more than 20 years of experience in real estate.
• Dina Westover is an agent who has been taking classes to expand her knowledge and also has property management experience. She loves to be there when her clients fall in love, Realty One Group said.
• Salvador Polino is a business owner in Yuma, a new agent and is looking forward to helping his clients realize the dream of home ownership.
• Veronica Enriquez Zavala has been an active Realtor in Yuma and is looking to expand her business with knowledge and passion for real estate.
• Buna George works all of Yuma County and likes to help her clients and customers realize the dream of home ownership.
• Taylor Gallagher is a Realtor who wants to help her clients find their dream home.
• Jorge Duarte is a real estate investor and ready to use his experience to help his clients and customers.
Agents can be reached by phone at 928-325-1111.
Surgeon joins YRMC bariatric team
Dr. Candice M. Jensen has joined Yuma Regional Medical Center Bariatric Surgery.
Jensen is a fellowship trained general surgeon who specializes in bariatric and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
She joined YRMC’s medical staff in 2008 as a surgeon and is the founder of the bariatric surgery program at the hospital.
Her new clinic address is YRMC Bariatric Clinic 2460 S. Parkview Loop, Suite 3. Her phone number is 928-336-5483.
YRMC staff welcomes new ER doctor
Dr. Benjamin Gammon has joined the emergency medicine team. He comes to YRMC from Philadelphia, Pa., where he completed an emergency medicine residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
He also completed pediatric ICU pediatric emergency medicine rotations at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He earned his medical degree from University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio.
Prior to medicine, he worked as a physicist.
Nurse practitioner joins YRMC ophthalmology team
Maria Michole Tamondong, a certified nurse practitioner, to the ophthalmology team. She came to Yuma from Tupelo, Miss., where she worked as a certified nurse practitioner within the North Mississippi Health Services’ Advanced Practice Fellowship Program.
She earned a master’s degree in nursing health informatics from Grand Canyon University and the post masters certificate AGNP-Primary Care from Duke University School of Nursing in Durham, N.C.