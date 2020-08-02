YRMC welcomes two doctors to residency program
Yuma Regional Medical Center has welcomed two doctors to its residency program. Dr. Benjamin Gammon has joined the emergency medicine team. He comes to YRMC from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he completed an emergency medicine residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
He also completed pediatric ICU emergency medicine rotations at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He earned his medical degree from University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio.
Prior to medicine, he worked as a physicist.
Maria Michole Tamondong, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined the ophthalmology team. She came to Yuma from Tupelo, Mississippi, where she worked as a certified nurse practitioner with the North Mississippi Health Services’ Advanced Practice Fellowship Program.
She earned a master’s degree in nursing health informatics from Grand Canyon University and the post-master’s certificate AGNP-Primary Care from Duke University School of Nursing in Durham, North Carolina.