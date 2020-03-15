CHRISTINE TURNER
Christine Turner has joined Patti Bourelle and Shelly Martin with Yuma’s HOME Team as director of operations. The team is partnered with Keller Williams Realty Yuma.
“After selling over 100 homes in 2019, we knew we needed a rockstar addition to our team,” the team said in the announcement. “Christine comes to us with years of knowledge in all ways Keller Williams. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the person that already knew the real estate business AND knew Keller Williams (a fellow Kool-Aid drinker).”
As the former Keller Williams Realty Yuma director of agent services, technology ambassador and director of first impressions, Turner will provide Yuma’s HOME Team with the “missing link” it needs to “bring us to the next level in customer service and production.”
Turner can be reached at ceturner@kw.com or 651-399-5103.
CLINT HARRINGTON
The Arizona Community Fund of Yuma welcomed Clint Harrington, president of Pilkington Construction and 2019 Heart of Yuma Benefactor of the Year, to its advisory board.
Harrington will work with fellow board members to continue to mobilize philanthropy in Yuma. The father of three kids is passionate about the Yuma community. Most recently he was recognized as Person of the Year by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.