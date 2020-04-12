Dr. Samer Tawakkol
Yuma Regional Medical Center would like to welcome Dr. Samer Tawakkol, an orthopedic surgeon who recently joined YRMC Center for Bone and Joint Health.
Dr. Tawakkol’s clinical interests include knee and hip replacement, shoulder replacement, revising joint replacements, arthritis care and orthopedic applications of stem cells.
He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. He completed an Orthopedic Surgery Residency at the University of Illinois in Chicago, in addition to an Arthritis and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Dr. Mahesh Subbu
Dr. Mahesh Subbu is moving from YRMC Pediatrics and Internal Medicine and will begin seeing patients at YRMC Health Clinics.
YRMC Pediatrics and Internal Medicine will be renamed YRMC Pediatrics Tuscany Plaza after the transition.
Mario Vazquez
Mario Vazquez, nurse practitioner, recently joined Transitional Care Services at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He had originally joined YRMC in 2015, first serving as a registered nurse.
Vazquez has also practiced at Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital and Kissito Healthcare Palm View Rehabilitation. He earned his nurse practitioner degree from Grand Canyon University.