Namedropper

Wonder Kidz names Cecilia Rodriguez assistant director
Wonder Kidz Preschool has announced that Cecy Rodriguez is the new assistant director. She started off as an after school teacher and was recently promoted to assistant director.
Rodriguez has more than six years of experience working with children of all age groups, from infants up to teens. Along with this, she has also had various training and worked with children with special needs such as FAS, ADHD, autism, Down syndrome and much more.
The preschool noted she is very loving, patient and kind. She is a firm believer in making the children feel heard and understood.
She is a very eager and hard worker who is always ready to take on new tasks, the preschool added.
Rotary welcomes new assistant district governors
Melissa Short and John Edmundson have been announced as Rotary assistant district governors. Their role includes helping foster the relationship and communications between the individual Rotary clubs in Yuma and the Rotary District Governor to ensure each club’s voice is heard and valued at the district level, helping clubs with administration and goal setting for successful completion of those goals throughout the year.
Short served as Yuma Rotary president from 2017-2018 and is a registered client service associate for Ameriprise Financial Services. Edmundson served as Yuma Rotary president from 2018-2019 and recently retired from a long career in law enforcement.
Amanda Aguirre selected as 2020 First Things First Yuma Region Champion
Amanda Aguirre has been selected as the 2020 First Things First Yuma Region Champion for Young Children.
The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues.
As the CEO of Regional Center for Border Health, Aguirre has brought her entire agency to be true supporters of early childhood and continues to support the families with young children within our communities.
Aguirre invited FTF staff to provide early childhood training to the agency’s speech therapists and behavioral health staff, where they learned about the early childhood programs that FTF funds. Health staff members were encouraged to share early childhood materials with families of children with special needs and mental health disabilities living in their communities to ensure their healthy development and school readiness.
Aguirre also asked FTF staff to provide a similar early childhood training for the lay health workers at the health agency, called Promotoras, who were then encouraged to share early childhood materials and information through countywide immunization campaigns, health fairs to educate pregnant women, asthma camps for children and meetings with local agencies.
Aguirre provided early childhood information to the pediatricians and medical staff at three of the San Luis and Somerton RCFBH clinics. The staff was also trained through the Reach Out and Read Program to share the importance of early literacy with families with young children attending a well child visit.
Also, because Aguirre understands the importance of early childhood development and health, she is constantly seeking new collaborations. She has created strong relationships with FTF, local and state partners to provide resources and information to strengthen the families with young children. A good example of this is her establishment of the Autism Center, because of her understanding of the critical need in Yuma County for the families to have a place to support their children with special needs, which supports the FTF Yuma Regional Council’s goal to support the need for developmental support services for families of young children with autism to strengthen their child’s healthy development.
Valarie Donnelly, Shelley Mellon join ACF board
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma has welcomed newly appointed board of advisors Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones and Shelley Mellon of RL Insurance. Both ladies come with strong ties to the community and experience serving on local boards, ACF stated.