Mariana Martinez
Arizona@Work Yuma County has selected Mariana Martinez as the new engagement liaison for South County.
With over four years of experience in workforce and community development, she will be a great addition for the Business Services Department. Martinez was born and raised in Somerton, and was a graduate of Cibola High School and Arizona Western College with an associate’s degree in public administration.
Her goal is to serve as a point of contact for community organizations and employers in San Luis and Somerton.
She is located at the South County Business Resource Center, 1453 N. Main Street, Suite 5, in San Luis, Ariz. She can be reached at 928-329-0990, ext. 6612.
Silvia Gunderman
1st Bank Yuma announced that Silvia Gunderman is joining the team as vice president/commercial loan officer. Her experience and expertise spans 30-plus years in the banking industry.
“I am very happy to return back to a community banking environment with 1st Bank Yuma, where the customers and community are most important,” Gunderman said.
Yuma Mobile Swim introduces instructors
Yuma Mobile Swim has introduced three of its instructors for the 2020 season.
• Alyssa Doolen grew up in Yuma and has been swimming all her life. Since her parents first took her to the beach, she knew the water is where she belonged. Her first job was as a lifeguard in the Phoenix area before becoming a swim instructor. She has experience with swimmers of all ages and skill levels.
• Briana Zendejas was born and raised in Yuma. She is 20 years old and has been swimming since she was 3 years old. She joined the swim team in high school, which helped her get her first job at the City of Yuma as a lifeguard and swim lesson instructor. She has experience teaching Toddler & Me classes through all ages, including adults.
• Sean McQueen was raised in Pennsylvania and has been swimming ever since he was a toddler. He was a collegiate swimmer and in high school he was on the swim and water polo teams. He has experience teaching all age groups and all skill levels.
Dr. Lauren Novitskie
The Yuma Regional Medical Center Family and Community Medicine Residency Program announced the official selection of Dr. Lauren Novitskie as the 2020-21 chief resident.
The selection of chief resident is completed annually at the Graduate Medical Education retreat, with the first and second year residents voting on self-nominated candidates running for the position.
In this role, Dr. Novitskie serves as a liaison between the residents and program administration, as well as functioning as a leader and advocate.
Jane Ramirez
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed Jane Ramirez, Doctor of Nursing Practice, who is serving in Critical Care.
Ramirez had previously worked as an advanced practice provider at Southwest Diabetes Center in Yuma. She also worked as a registered nurse for Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. This marks her return to YRMC, where she served as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit for several years.
Ramirez earned her nursing degree from Northern Arizona University and her DNP from the University of Arizona.