Farmers Insurance agents named to prestigious Presidents Council
Farmers Insurance agents, Valentin Guzman and Francisco Flores, has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council, the Los Angeles-based insurance company recently announced. Membership in Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top one percent of agents and district managers.
The elite group of agents and district managers who make up Presidents Council are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers, and exemplary business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing best in class service, their consistent top-ranked business performance and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization. As members of the Presidents Council, Guzman, Flores and their fellow council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
Brock Gill
Brock Gill has joined the 1st Bank Yuma team as vice president and commercial loan officer. With more than 16 years of experience as an agricultural and commercial lender, Gill has also been a partner in his family’s commercial grain farming and cow calf operation.
Gill, his wife Karen, and his five children are reestablishing roots in Yuma, as Karen graduated from Kofa High School in 1998. They are looking forward to raising their family in Yuma and the many educational, cultural and recreational opportunities available in this area.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve and be involved in the Yuma community. Having been a family business owner as well as a lender for many years, I’ve been on both sides of the banking table and appreciate the value of community banking. It’s an honor and privilege to work at 1st Bank Yuma, where decisions are made locally,” Gill said.