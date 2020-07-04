WILL TOMS
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association welcomed its newest board member, Will Toms with Cemex, a building materials company. YSWCA congratulated him on his new position with the organization.
DR. MICHAEL TRACY
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Tracy to the YRMC Center for Bone and Joint Health. Tracy specializes in upper extremities.
Prior to YRMC, he served as director of orthopedics for Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania. as an attending shoulder and elbow surgeon for Coordinated Health Scranton Orthopedic Specialists and as an assistant professor of surgery for Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.
Tracy earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He also completed a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.