Lynn Hall
Maintenance Director Lynn Hall celebrates his 20th anniversary with the Yuma International Airport.
Hall is well known for his rosy cheeks, straw hat and fabulous smile but he is also one of our “go to” team members for all tasks possible and impossible. He is a family man, active in the EAA, his church, a genuine friend and ready to help our community. His willingness to give all he can is one of the admirable traits by those who know him and knowing you can depend on him to be there when you need him. We are very grateful for the many years he has served our airport to make it a wonderful, safe and fun place to be.
He is a remarkable man, husband, father, son and friend. We appreciate him and look forward to the many more great things to accomplish together.
Stephanie Crawford
Yuma International Airport congratulates Stephanie Crawford with her 5th anniversary.
Crawford is one of our wonderful team members who is the friendly voice you hear when you call the airport with all your questions. She joined our team on May 18, 2015, and we cannot imagine where we would be without her candid comments and great smile. She is always prepared and ready to help out, most of all she is our “resident researcher,” an avid reader, movie buff and most of all a great mother, wife, friend and daughter.
She is committed to providing the exceptional service to our team and our customers!
Matias Rosales
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) released its ninth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report, recognizing outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. The report includes rankings of top individual agents, top Latino-led teams, and top agents by major market regions, and represents over $6.86 billion in combined sales volume in 2019.
Among the nation’s top 250 agents was Matias Rosales, from San Luis, Ariz., noted as number 5 on the top 250 list for achieving 219 sides in the 2019 calendar year, number 1 on the top real estate agent in the west and number 50 by individual volume.
Also making the list is San Juana ‘Jenny’ Aramburo, from Yuma, noted as number 68 on the top real estate agent in the west.
“It makes me proud to see the exceptional quality of professionals in the Top 250 Latino Agents Report, who are working hard to elevate our industry and provide the best service to our consumers,” said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. “Congratulations to these agents who have worked very hard to be in the top percentage of our industry.”
The agents on this year’s list hail from 34 states and Puerto Rico. Most of the agents on the NAHREP Top 250 are more experienced than the typical agent per the National Association of Realtors’ statistics, with the majority of the agents on the list being in the industry for 11 years or more. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the nation, with El Paso and San Antonio, Texas and Chicago, Ill., leading the way as the most represented cities on the list.
The Top 250 Latino Agents will receive special recognition at the 2020 NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE Conference that will be held Sept. 24-27, 2020 in San Diego.