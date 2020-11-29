John Hessinger starts new position with BBB
John Hessinger, formerly the community marketing executive, has started a new position at Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.
As the new community development director, Hessinger is responsible for media outreach, community partnerships, accredited member and sponsorship management and lots of brand promotion through engagement of community events and partner programs.
“I’m very humbled but also excited to be responsible for the #BBBrand here in Yuma and Imperial counties,” Hessinger said.
“I look forward to continuing to build relationships and empower the community through promotion of the BBB Brand, its services, and those accredited members of our Yuma Community,” he added.
Hessinger attended Arizona Western College and earned a bachelor’s degree in media studies and a master’s in Communication from the Northern Arizona University.
He joined the BBB in 2017, having previously served as an NAU instructor and a statistician and sports page designer with the Yuma Sun.
Hessinger can be reached at 928-580-3319 or 928-919-7016.
Vic Smith to be a keynote speaker at virtual produce summit
JV Smith Companies announced that president Vic Smith will be one of the virtual keynote speakers for the Organic Produce Summit on Dec. 9.
The OGS Grower Roundtable 2020, available for free viewing, will explore the opportunities, challenges, and issues facing producers in the organic fresh fruit and vegetable marketplace.
The roundtable will provide an insightful exchange of ideas and information on topics related to organic fresh produce production including labor, ag technology, regulatory challenges, supply chain issues, post-election analysis, and a look into 2021 and beyond.
“Organic fresh produce continues to be one of the fastest growing and dynamic segments of agriculture, registering double digit growth over the past decade. I look forward to discussing some of the most important issues of organic production with three of the most respected leaders in the organic fresh produce industry,” said moderator Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers Association BB No. 144734.
“Sharing their insight on the challenges and opportunities we have in front of us today, and into the future, will be valuable for growers, retailers, and allied members of our industry,” he added.
The summit was originally slated for Dec. 9-10 and canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
EXIT Realty welcomes new team members
EXIT Realty Yuma announced that Vida Florez-Warner, Rosa Villegas, Angelique Vincent and Joann Lakey have joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Yuma, located at 661 S. 4th Ave. in Yuma, is a proud member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Reach the Yuma office at 928-783-1900. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.