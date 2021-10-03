Whether turning on your stove, taking a hot shower or using the backyard barbecue grill, you might be using natural gas provided by Southwest Gas.
Brittney Schmidt, Yuma district operations manager, recently talked about how SWG contributes to economic development in the Greater Yuma region during a virtual episode of the Binational Trade Webinar Series. This edition has been exploring regional infrastructure, such as power, gas and water supplies.
The series is a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora. The purpose is to promote the assets of the binational megaregion for business attraction and expansion. Episodes are presented at 11 a.m. every Wednesday,
On Sept. 29, Schmidt noted the “tremendous growth” in the Yuma region, which is higher than average for comparable communities. Southwest Gas has 26,134 residential and commercial customers in the region, and it added more than 1,0000 customers in the last two years.
“Here at Southwest Gas, we’re super committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable natural gas services to the Yuma community and also to building the infrastructure that’s delivering and supporting that,” said Schmidt, a recent transplant to Yuma from Tucson.
The company works with pipeline contractors, plumbers, builders and engineering firms on many projects, but primarily in underground construction of infrastructure. SWG brings in crews from out of town for months at a time, sometimes years, who stay in hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop local stores.
SWG supports the economy in that way as well, Schmidt noted.
Currently, the company supports 10 large commercial businesses and 62 irrigation lots in the Yuma region. “A lot of revenues we see as a company come from those commercial businesses as opposed to the residential side,” she said.
As for capital investments, in the last three years, SWG in Yuma has averaged $500,000 in franchise work per year and invested $1.5 million in new infrastructure per year and $10 million in infrastructure replacements per year.
Franchise work usually involves conflict resolution. This typically happens with city and county work that goes around town. For example, if Yuma County is widening a road and the pipeline needs to move, SWG will replace it at the company’s cost.
New infrastructure serves customer growth, such as a new fast food restaurant or growth in an area where SWG might need to supply new infrastructure or replace existing infrastructure to support the volume or demand of gas that the new customer or customers would need.
There are different types of bulk infrastructure replacements, with most of these dollars going to gas main replacements. The company will replace them for a number of reasons, including proactively replacing older pipes according to their risk ranking.
SWG contributed almost $3 million in tax revenues in 2020, with franchise fees of $165,054 paid to San Luis, Somerton and Yuma; transaction privilege taxes totaling $1.24 million paid to Yuma County and City of Yuma; and Yuma County property taxes of almost $1.45 million.
Schmidt also talked about the commitment that SWG has to sustainability. “We believe that developing clean energy, and clean natural gas energy specifically, is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing an affordable and sustainable blend,” she said.
The company has committed to a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from fleet and building facilities by 2025. One of the ways it plans to accomplish this is by converting the fleet to compressed natural gas as well as installing a number of solar panels on company buildings.
“We’ll be seeing that here in Yuma next year, which I’m really excited about,” Schmidt said.
Over the last couple of years, SWG has been “aggressively” exploring opportunities to invest in renewable natural gas facilities, particularly in southern Arizona. It has seen a lot of success in recent years with facilities in Pima County, and it’s working on a couple of facilities in Maricopa County. Also, it has “exciting prospects” for Yuma.
In addition, SWG has a really “tremendous” company commitment to giving back through employee contributions. “This is something I’m personally really proud of and one of the reasons I love working for Southwest Gas,” Schmidt said.
In 2020, employees contributed more than $2.3 million companywide, which was distributed to 180 nonprofits. In the Yuma office, 100% of employees give to the program.
After the presentation, in a question-and-answer session, Jenny Torres, the San Luis economic development manager, asked if SWG has sufficient natural gas supplies to meet the current and future demand of the region.
“The answer is a high-level yes,” Schmidt said. “I don’t want to say unlimited supply but a very robust supply. It also kind of depends on what that demand looks like.”
She explained that supplies are “enough to serve an exponential growth over the years, yes. Enough to serve exponential growth overnight? That might be a different story just because the way gas is regulated.”
She noted that the meters in place only allow a certain amount of gas. “So if we did need to serve a lot of people, we would need to bolster that system, and it would take time, but it doesn’t mean we couldn’t do it,” she added.
Yuma Councilman Gary Knight asked if there are still areas in the city that do not have gas service available. “Certainly there are those that don’t have natural gas, but the reason is because those requests haven’t been made. Everywhere in the city has the ability to be served by natural gas,” Schmidt said, inviting developers or independent communities to reach out if they want to convert.
Buna George, executive director of the Greater Yuma Port Authority, asked Schmidt to explain where natural gas comes from. Schmidt explained that the gas that SWG purchases for Yuma comes from Texas. The company also has lines coming in from Utah and Nevada if it needs to bolster the system.
Most of the natural gas comes from oil fracking done in Texas. The oil is drilled, compressed, cleaned and moved to a transmission company. The transmission company SWG uses is Kinder Morgan, which moves the gas through high-pressure pipelines.
Once in the region, the natural gas passes through the SWG distribution system, either in high-pressure steel or plastic lines. And then SWG delivers it to the customer through a meter set at the home or business.
In conclusion, Schmidt said, “I look forward to being a good steward of Southwest Gas and serving the Yuma community in the years to come.”
To reach Schmidt, email Brittney.Schmidt@swgas.com.
