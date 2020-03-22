While health and government officials are encouraging use to hunker down during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, we can still support the Yuma economy by ordering pickup, takeout, delivery, curbside, etc. Many local businesses are offering their products in this way. But be patient; the demand for these services are causing delays.
Even through this, some new and existing businesses are still opening, expanding or planning to open, as we can see from this week’s column:
NESCO Specialty Rentals has opened its newest location in Yuma. Find them at 655 E. 20th St. Serving the United States, Canada and Mexico, NESCO maintains one of the industry’s largest rental fleets and service networks.
Its special equipment inventory includes aerial devices, cranes, diggers, drills and stringing gear, aftermarket parts, tools and accessories. It provides quality machinery and professional expertise throughout its service and rental divisions, serving thousands of customers in dozens of industries.
The Yuma location houses many of its services such as: tool repair, rubber testing lab, fiberglass tool restoration lab, extensive inventory of parts, tools and accessories, truck services, rental equipment, ground and jumper assembly and testing and manufacturing.
However, Joe O’Keefe, operations manager in Yuma, clarifies that the Yuma location does more small scale manufacturing. Large scale manufacturing is done at the main location in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Yuma location sells new tools, repairs or refurbishes old tools, and designs new tools, he explained.
For more information, reach O’Keefe on his company cell phone: 619-571-6925.
Community Palms Investment Corp., a group of Yuma business leaders, has been organizing a new community bank in Yuma over the past couple of years and the new bank is now in the last stage of becoming a reality.
The proposed de novo community bank, which would be named Community Palms Bank, has obtained approval from the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions to be “In Organization.” That means that the bank’s organizers can begin raising capital by selling shares of the bank’s stock as it moves towards obtaining final approval of a bank charter from federal and Arizona banking authorities.
According to Dennis Van, the proposed president and CEO of the new bank, “our plans are to raise a minimum of $14 million and a maximum of $16 million in capital. We believe that this is a great time to open a community bank. The Yuma area enjoys a great thriving economy and is in need of the bank.”
Community Palms Bank Chairman Dr. Mike Silva has put together a “well-diversified board of directors to match the diversity of the Yuma community” to enable the proposed bank to reach its goal of serving the banking needs of Yuma’s diverse population.
“Community Palms Bank will focus all of its efforts in Yuma and will be an integral part of the community. We are Yuma people making decisions for Yuma people. We haven’t gone a day without people telling us how needed we are in Yuma,” Van said.
Community Palms Bank will be the first community bank to open in the Yuma area since 2001, according to Van.
He pointed to a quote from the former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg: “Despite the many changes that have taken place over the past 150 years, traditional community banks remain vitally important to our financial system and our economy.”
Depending on the time it takes to raise the required capital, the bank expects to open for business in 2020. To help or for more information about this new venture, contact Van at 928-486-0642 or email to: palms2017@yahoo.com
Country Roads RV Village, 5707 E. 32nd St., recently held a groundbreaking/first shovel event celebrating expansion and renovation of the ballroom/community room.
“Country Roads RV Village is a significant part of the Yuma community,” spokesman Sam Shemwell said, noting that almost 1,300 property owners (full-time and winter visitors) pay a significant amount of taxes annually.
“With approximately 2,500 residents at the peak of the season, the park is the size of a small city, whose residents contribute many dollars to the Yuma area,” he said. “Additionally, many volunteers work tirelessly to create fundraising events, which result in large donations to many area nonprofits, including the Cancer Society, Homes for the Troops, Humane Society, Precious Treasures and the Yuma Police Department K-9 Unit. “
He also noted that this project will add about $1 million to the local economy with the hiring of local contractors.
The Country Roads “Welcome Center” is open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily through mid-April. For more information, call 928-344-8910.
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Update for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Alice Byrne School, 811 W. 16th St., for a new classroom building; Mission Citrus, 3045 S. Avenue 3E, for storm damage repairs.
Building Permits Issued: Crane Salida del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for a new classroom building.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Premier Self Storage, 3265 S. Avenue 3 2/4E, for new Buildings 6 and 7; Smith Event Center, 113 W. Giss Parkway; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for a well pump building; Arizona Department of Economic Security, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., for tenant improvements; Advanced Cooling Services, 4102 S. Avenue 3 1/2E, for a cooler addition; Dune Co., 2498 S. Avenue 7E, for a new shade canopy; Walmart, 2900 S. Pacific Ave., for a store remodel.
And that’s it for now! Please do all you can to stay safe and healthy!
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.