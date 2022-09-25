New Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle shows its stuff at YPG’s Cold Regions Test Center

This past winter, a high impact, multi-month evaluation at U.S. Army Cold Regions Test Center helped ensure the Army’s latest armored personnel carrier, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, works even in the world’s coldest environments.

 COURTESY OF SEBASTIAN SAARLOOS

Soldiers depend on armored vehicles for mobility in combat situations.

