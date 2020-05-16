In a reflection of the “new normal,” the window display at the Boot Barn, 242 W. 32nd St., hits the mark. The mannequins are all wearing masks.
Businesses across Yuma County have been opening their doors, but nothing is the same. There are new rules in place, and both business owners and customers are having to adjust to a “new normal.”
For Laser Gals Skin Studio, 1335 Pacific Ave. Suite 101B, that means only one customer in the studio at a time. “Upon reopening, we have a few things we would like you to review, as we are putting in place new protocols recommended by the CDC and state officials,” the studio announced.
The studio now asks customers that when they arrive for their appointment or even for product pickup to remain in their car and call or text to check in. Laser Gals asks that customers come to the spa and their appointment alone.
Customers will have their temperatures taken upon entry and will have to sanitize their hands and wear a mask. The studio requests that customers refrain from touching retail products and displays and ask for assistance if needed.
Lastly, the studio requests that if someone is feeling sick or showing symptoms of any kind to reschedule their appointment.
Arizona Lighting Co. of Yuma, 1152 S. 4th Ave., returned to its regular hours but with a few changes in place. Explaining that the “health and safety of all of you and our staff is our top priority,” the company explained that employees will be wearing masks and wiping down between customers. It will limit guests to 10 at a time in the showroom and ask customers to “be mindful” of the 6-foot rule.
Arizona Lighting is still offering curbside pickup and online shopping for those who prefer to shop from home or can’t make it in to shop in person.
1st Bank Yuma, with several locations in Yuma County, reopened its lobbies with new rules, including those emphasizing social distancing. A maximum of 10 customers will be allowed inside a branch at any given time. Floor decals will mark the 6 feet distance between customers, and barriers have been placed between tellers and clients.
Employees wear masks and gloves and are being trained on COVID-19. Employees are screened for symptoms and have their temperatures checked. In addition, the bank is implementing a disinfection and sanitation plan.
1st Bank Yuma asks customers not to enter their banks in groups or if they feel sick. A face mask is strongly recommended as well as leaving at-risk people at home when possible. They also ask customers to respect the 6-foot distance.
The bank also reminds customers that alternative options are still readily available, including drive-thru lanes, online and mobile banking, telephone banking and ATMs.
“We made every effort to minimize the possibility of exposure to coronavirus, but exposure cannot be completely eliminated,” 1st Bank Yuma stated. “We are continually monitoring federal, state and local health agencies to ensure we have the latest information, recommendations and requirements.”
Rockin Hair Studio, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 6, is taking extra steps to make sure everyone stays safe. All employees are wearing gloves and masks. Customers are served only by appointment. Unless someone is receiving a service, they will not be able to hang out in the shop.
“We will also be following a few other rules. We are sorry if this is an inconvenience to some but the safety of the employees & guests in our shop is one of our top priorities & their services are the other. With all of these hard times, we just want to also inform you that our prices will not go up for any reason,” the salon posted online.
Bare Naked Soap, 255 S. Main St., has not opened its doors yet, but it’s preparing to do so soon. And when it does, customers will notice a few changes.
“Since we always practice universal cleaning precautions, we don’t have any major cleaning to do, but we are waiting for Plexiglas shields and will be re-arranging a bit,” the company said.
One of the biggest changes is that customers will no longer be able to pick up and sniff soap and put it back down; customers will be given a small sample to take with them. Adjustments include a diminished capacity in the store.
Bare Naked Soap will continue to offer online ordering and curbside pickup even after it opens the store.
Some restaurants have also opened with changes. For example, Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, which has two locations in Yuma, separated its tables by 6 feet and employees are wearing masks.
But not all restaurants feel comfortable with opening their dine-in areas just yet. Raquel Herrera and Lucy Adair, owners of Wicked Taco, 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 11, noted that “after some thought” they decided to delay opening for dine in to ensure the safety of its employees and patrons. It remains open for takeout and pickup orders.
“We are so appreciative of the support of this community during these times. Opening up in January right before all of this went down, we are so grateful to have made it through,” they stated.