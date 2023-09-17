The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce introduced a new way to shop, with a tool that could benefit both businesses and shoppers.
The chamber launched the Yuma County Enjoy Local eGift Card, which can be redeemed at multiple merchants in and near Yuma County, all accessible from one digital gift card.
The goal is to encourage Yuma shoppers to support local businesses, while using a method that is “quick and easy as shopping online.”
The hope is also to make the Enjoy Local eGift Card a favorite gift because recipients get to choose where to use it. They can use it to go on an adventure, such as Yuma Tours and Adventures, have fun at zFun Factory, or enjoy dinner at El Charro Cafe or Bottoms Up Bar and Grill.
Or they can visit the local sights, such as Yuma Territorial Prison or Colorado River State Historic Park.
They can buy a gift for a friend at Yuma Candle Co., or even a gift for a furry friend at Pupcakes by Donna or Kiwi’s Distinguished Pet Goods.
They can spend it all at one spot, or use it multiple times at many different places. Currently, 20 merchants have signed up to participate, with more expected to join.
The chamber noted that gift cards have been consumers’ top choice for gifts for many years and that is expected to continue. According to Allied Market Research, “the global gift cards market was valued at $835.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4.2 trillion by 2032.”
In addition, an “increase in demand for digital gifting options among users is a major driving factor for the gift card market as it is an easy and convenient way for consumers to purchase gifts for friends, family members and coworkers.”
Being an all-digital gift card, the Yuma County Enjoy Local eGift Card leverages this demand and the growth in online shopping, providing a 24x7 sales channel for local businesses who may or may not have their own ecommerce site, the chamber noted.
“We are always looking for new ways to achieve our mission of helping Yuma County businesses to prosper and grow, and we think the Enjoy Local eGift Card is a great way to do that,” said Kimberly Kahl, chamber executive director.
“With this gift card, people have the convenience of shopping for a gift online, getting that gift delivered quickly – even last-minute, all while giving the recipient many choices for redemption and keeping the dollars in our local communities. It’s a win for the gift givers, a win for the gift receivers, and a win for our local businesses,” Kahl added.
The Yuma County Enjoy Local eGift Card can be purchased at YumaCountyGiftCard.com. The site also contains details about the card including a list with a map of all the local businesses who accept the card. New merchants are being added regularly.