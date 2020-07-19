With the grand opening of the brand new Starbucks at 4th Avenue and 16th Street on Thursday, the intersection can now be called “coffee corner.” Angie Correa, manager of the newest Starbucks in town, said that customers have been joking about the “coffee corner” because three of the four corners of the officially named Center Pointe are home to other coffee shops.
Undoubtedly, Starbucks is the biggest one, with a total of 2,800 square feet and 680 square feet of extra seating space. “It’s huge. It’s super beautiful,” Correa said proudly.
The new coffee shop was designed to be a “cool hangout spot,” she noted. She can’t wait for the pandemic to ease up so customers can try out the seating areas. For now, Starbucks is offering their standards through the drive-thru or with “grab and go.” Customers can go inside, place their orders and wait, while socially distancing in the roomy interior. Safety precautions include handwashing every 30 minutes and sanitizing every hour.
A perk that only this Starbucks enjoys in Yuma are the chain’s newest espresso machines, which Starbucks has so far rolled out only in bigger markets.
The newest Starbucks is open everyday of the week from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A new dinner option is available to Yumans. J.T. Prime Pop-up Kitchen is located at 714 E 32nd St., in the same space as J.T. Bros Sandwich Company. However, owner Chef Alex Trujillo points out that although they share the same space, J.T. Prime is a “completely different restaurant, nothing to do with sandwiches.”
He explained: “J.T. Bros is our lunchtime sandwich shop, but after 3 p.m., J.T. Bros turns into J.T. Prime Pop-up Kitchen. The energy and ambience at night is a total 180 degree turn. It’s a breath of fresh air for us and has allowed us to be creative and mostly have fun.”
He and his team have been working on this project for the past year and now with stay-at-home orders and restaurant closures, they had more time to move forward.
J.T. Prime will only be open four nights a week. The team created a fresh from scratch menu like homemade pasta and fresh pesto and seasonal items like stuffed squash blossoms and prime beef for steak options.
“Arriving, you’ll walk into our dim lit lounge with hip artwork on the walls and our mixologist creating a perfect mai tai and tepache cocktails, we even have Old Fashions made tableside,” Alex Chef said. “It’s a great open setup. Our guests can see us cooking and we can see them and interact. We’ve added a Chef’s Table up front near the action which includes a special chefs menu.”
J.T. Prime is open for dinner 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. Walk-ins are welcome although reservations are preferred so that staff can safely distance tables throughout the night. Reach J.T. Prime at 928-955-0076.
On a side note, Chef Alex continues to offer catering event services off and on site and at his other restaurant The Patio, which is currently only open for private events and golf course food and beverage. Trujillo plans to fully open The Patio, located at the Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, in October.
“That of course could change and totally depends on the COVID-19 situation going into our winter season. We can only hope for the best,” he noted.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to several upcoming projects. Here’s an overview in case you missed the stories.
A new mortuary and crematory is coming to Yuma. Funeral director Arick Dombrowski and Maria Reyes received a conditional use permit to operate the business at 3880 S. 4th Ave.
The property, situated near the northwest corner of 4th Avenue and 40th Street, is about 37,000 square feet in size and currently has a vacant office building and a storage building. The property owner will use the main office building for a mortuary with a crematorium and small chapel.
In the future, the company would like to renovate the existing storage building and convert it into a larger chapel space to accommodate 30-40 guests.
The commission also approved a conditional use permit that allows 4K Electrical to do business at 2180 S. Pacific Ave. The family owned company specializes in large scale electrical projects at large facilities such as universities and prisons. The company, which has seven employees, three of which are family members, works on sites across the nation and will use the Yuma location as a staging point for those projects.
Owner Bob Peterson explained that while they work all over the country, hiring subcontractors, the family is here in Yuma and they have decided to establish the business headquarters here.
And, finally, Yuma County Area Transit, better known by its acronym YCAT, also received a CUP for construction of a new maintenance facility, offices and bus yard on an 18-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street.
YCAT, a bus service operated by Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, plans to build a 4,280-square-foot office and a 9,228-square-foot maintenance facility with a wash bay, vehicle training area, and fueling stations and storage. It will also have a bus parking area for off hours.
In the future, YCAT may add vehicle canopies with solar on top, but definite plans for this project have not yet been developed. A house currently on the property will be demolished.
The hours of operation will be from 4 a.m. to midnight, with a total of 57 employees.
YCAT, which currently has its administrative offices at 2715 E. 14th St., serves the communities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Cocopah and Quechan/Fort Yuma Indian reservations and unincorporated areas of Yuma County, including Gadsden, Fortuna/Foothills and Ligurta.
YCAT also provides service into Winterhaven and El Centro, California, as well as Arizona Western College, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University and to limited Yuma County and eastern Imperial County destinations.
Here’s the Yuma commercial construction project updates for this week and last:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Starbucks Coffee, 1569 S. 4th Ave., for a new coffee shop.
Building Permits Issued: McGraw Elementary School, 2345 S. Arizona Ave., for new solar PV parking canopies; Springhill Suites by Marriott, 1825 E. 18th St., for interior/exterior renovations.
And that’s it for now! If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.
I get a lot of messages asking questions, which I welcome, but I can’t personally answer questions. If I find the answer, I will answer it in the column. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. Thank you!
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!