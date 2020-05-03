As Arizona temperatures rise and people are spending more time at home, APS offers tips to save money on summer electric bills. Customers have an array of options that can help save money while staying cool and safe at home.
Save with cooling tips
As cooling accounts for over 40 percent of the energy consumption in the average Arizona home, customers can stay safe and comfortable with these simple low- and no-cost cooling tips that help save money on all APS service plans:
• Keep the heat out – To help prevent the home from heating up, keep curtains and blinds closed.
• Install a smart thermostat – Smart thermostats can help save money on cooling costs and make it easier to manage your energy use. Plus, APS offers a $30 bill credit toward the purchase of each qualifying device.
• Use ceiling fans – Ensure ceiling fans are set to blow downward in summer to circulate the air rather than lowering the thermostat. Consider setting up a small desk fan. Be sure to turn them off when you leave the room because fans cool people, not rooms.
• Cook outdoors – Grilling outside when possible or using the microwave instead of using the oven can keep the house cooler.
• Switch to LED light bulbs – LEDs use 90% less energy but they also emit 90% less heat, helping to keep the home cooler.
Save more on time-of-use plans
Spending more time at home means many customers will use more energy overall. For those customers, time-of-use plans offer more ways to save than just conserving total energy use. Work-at-home schedules may offer the flexibility to shift more energy use into the 85 percent of hours every week that are the lower-priced, off-peak hours (3 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, all day on weekends). Customers on the APS Saver Choice time-of-use (TOU) plans can save even more money with these tips:
• Pre-cool during off-peak hours – Customers on any of the three Saver Choice time-of-use plans can save by pre-cooling their home during lower-cost, off-peak hours by setting the thermostat a few degrees lower during off-peak hours and setting it a few degrees higher during on-peak hours. Some customers have mastered this technique for their own homes and find they barely run their air-conditioning between 3 to 8 p.m. weekdays while staying cool and saving on their bill.
• Do laundry during the day – Running loads of laundry in the morning and early afternoon on weekdays not only clears this chore off weekend to-do lists, but takes advantage of the same lower prices available all weekend.
• Run the pool pump before 3 p.m. – Customers with a pool can save money by running the pool pump overnight or during the weekday before 3 p.m.
• Stagger the use of major appliances – For customers on a time-of-use plan with a demand component, there are two main ways to save on weekdays: shift energy use to the off-peak hours and during the on-peak hours, try not to use more than one major energy user at a time. For example, set the dishwasher on a delay setting to run after 8 p.m., and if you use the oven to cook dinner, don’t run your laundry at the same time.
For extra savings, try planning a few meals for the grill or slow cooker or meal prep during the day so dinner is a snap in the evenings.
Even out bills year-round
Living in the desert Southwest means living with extreme temperatures, but it doesn’t mean monthly electricity bills have to vary to those same extremes. APS offers Budget Billing, a program that offers a more consistent monthly payment year-round. Customers at a service address with at least three months of history on record with APS can learn more about this option at aps.com/budgetbilling.
Every customer uses energy differently, which is why APS offers service plan options and a variety of ways to save on each plan. Customers can explore their options and switch plans by visiting aps.com/plans. For more information on how to save this summer, visit aps.com/tips.