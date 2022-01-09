Vic Smith, chief executive officer of JV Smith Companies, has been named the 2021 Organic Grower of the Year.
The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Western Growers and the Organic Produce Network, honored long-time organic grower Smith as the recipient of the fourth annual Organic Grower Summit’s Grower of the Year.
Smith was selected based on his ongoing commitment and dedication to excellence in organic production, organic industry leadership and innovation.
The Grower of the Year award, sponsored by AGCO, was presented to Smith as part of the keynote presentation at the Organic Grower Summit held Dec. 1-2 in Monterey, California.
The fourth annual summit was designed to provide information vital to organic growers and producers, as well as an overview of the opportunities and challenges in the production of organic fresh food.
The Grower of the Year presentation is part of an extensive educational program designed to inform and engage organic producers, their service providers and supply chain partners.
“We are honored to present the annual Grower of the Year award to Vic Smith. Vic is truly a grower’s grower, and his decades long work exemplifies what hardworking, passionate organic farming is all about,” said Greg Milstead, director of sales, Southwest Region for AGCO.
Since 1991, Smith has overseen all the companies’ farming, packing and cooling operations, including more than 32,000 acres of vegetable production annually, half of which are grown organically.
He started his first organic operation in El Toro, San Luis, Mexico, a farming area across the border from Yuma. Within a year, he purchased an organic carrot operation in Colorado, and today farms a wide array of organic specialty crops including romaine, iceberg, celery, mixed leaf and spinach.
“Over the past three decades, Vic has worked tirelessly to encourage water conservation, natural methods for pest control, and always found ways to share information about those practices with other organic farmers. His dedication to the environment and community is what makes the organic sector special and make him so deserving of the title of Grower of the Year,” Milstead said.
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., in announcing the award, noted that Smith, with his more than 40-year agricultural career, “had witnessed cutting-edge innovation in all aspects of farming, including joining the organic revolution more than 25 years ago.”
In congratulating Smith, the JV Smith Companies posted on Facebook: “We are so grateful to have a leader that continues to make an enormous impact on our industry and in our communities. Congratulations Vic. So well deserved!”
Smith joined his father’s Yuma and Salinas-based farming operations in 1976 and took over leadership in the 1990s. He has served on numerous area boards and been active in philanthropy, particularly to promote school nutrition and gardening programs. He was named 2016 Yuma County Citizen of the Year.