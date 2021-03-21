Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the March-April edition of BIZ magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
Gearing up for its fifth anniversary, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed Crouse’s Flat Top Grill plans for 2020. When the pandemic hit Yuma, like other restaurants, Crouse’s was forced to close its doors to dine-in customers and only serve to-go orders.
“It put a real pinch on business. It dropped dramatically, like everyone else’s,” said Randy Crouse, who owns the restaurant located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., along with his son, Cory Crouse.
When restaurants were allowed to open again, with 50% occupancy, a lot of Crouse regulars returned, but some customers feared going inside an enclosed space and stayed away.
Then, in September, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls changed his March 15 emergency proclamation to allow businesses that were closed or open with limited capacity to apply for a no-fee permit to extend their operations to outdoor areas to accommodate additional patrons while allowing for social distancing.
“Supporting small businesses impacted by the state-mandated COVID-19 closures in any way we can has been critically important to me, and can make the difference between closing for now and closing forever,” Nicholls told the Yuma Sun at the time.
“These businesses have long endured the fight to make it through the pandemic. This amendment was one small way our local government could provide support, in addition to the grant funding opportunities that came earlier in the summer. It allows them to get back to work in a safe and healthy way by utilizing the open air space,” Nicholls added.
With evidence indicating that people are safer outdoors, City Administrator Philip Rodriguez noted that the new policy might provide both businesses and patrons additional confidence that it is safe to shop and dine while maintaining effective social distance.
Companies can expand into the areas in front of their businesses as well as into parking lots and the public rights-of-way immediately adjacent to their existing businesses. Patrons located outdoors do not count against indoor occupancy restrictions.
Although restaurants stand to benefit from extending their premises, the policy also applies to other businesses, such as gyms or health clubs, dance studios or other retail operations.
No fee is associated with this permit. The applicant needs to specify on a map where the extension would occur. They also need to install a barrier to keep customers separated from vehicle traffic, such as a concrete jersey barrier that would catch a driver’s attention if they happen to veer too close to that space.
If a business wishes to extend to public right-of-way or street parking, the applicant must submit written confirmation that the business has adequate insurance for the extended premises.
The application process requires a premises verification inspection. A city inspector visits the business soon after it applies for the permit, maybe even the same day, so it can quickly set up outdoors.
“We want to make this simple. We have staff ready, willing and able to help process these applications quickly,” Rodriguez noted.
However, businesses can’t sell or serve alcohol outside of their business, unless already permitted by their liquor license. Businesses wanting to serve alcohol within the extended premises must apply to obtain permission with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Even with the extended premises, the city still asks businesses to meet health guidelines, such as social distancing and the use of masks.
LOCAL RESTAURANTS EXTEND THEIR PREMISES
Yuma has long had restaurants with outdoors space, for example, DaBoyz Italian Cuisine, 284 S. Main St., and Prison Hill Brewery, 278 S. Main St., both serve customers on space that extends to the sidewalk in front of the restaurants.
With the mayor’s change to his emergency proclamation, several Yuma businesses applied for permission to temporarily extend their premises. In October, the City Council approved a permit for The Pint House, 265 S. Main St., which asked to extend into the city-owned sidewalk area in front of the restaurant.
In December, the council also approved a request by Jimmie Dee’s, a bar located at 38 W. 2nd St., to extend into the parking lot area. At the same time, the council approved a request by Crouse’s Flat Top Grill to extend into the restaurant’s parking lot.
The council recommended approval of the permits and forwarded them to the state Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) for final processing, since all three sell alcohol.
Then Gov. Ducey in December made it even easier for restaurants to expand outdoors when he issued an executive order easing red tape on outdoor dining. The order provided temporary extensions after approval from the local governing body.
On Dec. 4, Chairman Tony Reyes of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation allowing the extension of premises for liquor licensees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation indicated that it’s in the best interest of Yuma County to decrease regulations and waive requirements that prevent businesses holding liquor licenses from implementing mitigation strategies.
The proclamation ordered that the temporary extension of premises be approved for all businesses allowing the DLLC to approve temporary requests for extension of premises, as authorized by the governor’s order.
The extensions will expire six months from the date the permits are issued or the governor withdraws the emergency order.
In addition, the state provided an initial investment of $1 million to help restaurants and other dining establishments expand outdoors. The funding supported the launch of the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, with up to $10,000 per restaurant for items they need to extend their premises, such as outdoor furniture, barriers, patio heaters and patio covers.
In January, Ducey announced an additional $3 million to further help restaurants and other dining establishments expand outdoor dining.
Crouse’s Flat Top Grill used state funds to build a fenced outdoor patio and buy picnic tables, lighting and umbrellas. The outdoor patio is working well for the restaurant.
“So far so good,” Randy Crouse said.
For a while, the weather was cool and rainy and didn’t allow for much use of the patio. But then the climate warmed up, and customers were happy to head to the patio. As long as the weather cooperates, Crouse believes the patio will be well used.
Customers still have the option of dining indoors, although occupancy must be kept at 50%. With the outdoor area, the occupancy is close to 80%.
Crouse’s, a family restaurant with a full bar that serves classic foods, such as burgers and barbecue, but with a twist, has seen a steady increase in customers, “slowly but surely,” as more people get their vaccine.
“Although this is one of the hot spots in the country, it seems to be a lot of venturing out, with people wearing masks. We’ve had quite a few people come in saying, ‘Hey, I got my vaccine.’ “People have cabin fever and they want to get out,” Crouse said.
“We want the people to know we are being responsible. We’re doing our job to keep everybody safe. As long as we are and you’re willing to support us, we can stay in business. We’re trying our best to follow the guidelines. If we don’t make it safe for our patrons, they’re not going to come back,” he noted.
“We’re not a big corporate restaurant so we can’t ride out the COVID forever without having the local people come in and help us out, help us stay in business,” Crouse added.
For more information on the application for extension of premises, contact the city through YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.