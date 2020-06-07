You might already have heard that Pep Boys is closing all its retail stores nationwide and shifting to a service-only model. As a consequence, the Pep Boys Automotive Supercenter located at 155 E. 32nd St. in Yuma is in the process of selling off its retail inventory with a view to closing the store on July 3, according to Assistant Manager Bryan Mack.
He confirmed that the Yuma location would stay open as a service and tire center only, offering the usual services, such as oil changes and maintenance, tire services, repairs and other special services.
I was unable to reach Icahn Automotive Group, Pep Boys’ parent company, but Arianna Stefanoni Sherlock, the company’s director of communications, told the Fresno Bee that the closure had been planned for several months, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yuma store has been selling off its store merchandise at 50% off and is down to five rows. “All I have is upfront merchandise. There’s nothing in the back, no brake pads, alternators, no hard parts whatsoever,” Mack said, noting that the “very limited” inventory includes things like Wash & Wax and light bulbs.
Although I wasn’t able to track down when Pep Boys first opened in Yuma, the company has a long history. According to its website, in 1921, four Navy buddies spotted an emerging market for auto supplies stores and pooled $800 to open the first one in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emanual “Manny” Rosenfeld, two “Moes,” Maurice “Moe” Strauss and Moe Radavitz, and W. Graham “Jack” Jackson chipped in $200 each to start the business. The website recounts that with car ownership skyrocketing, following the introduction of the assembly line production of the Ford Model T, Strauss saw a need for an auto accessories store.
To reach the Yuma store, call 928-726-6740.
I first learned about the Órale Collective in the latest SVN/Velocity Commercial Real Estate newsletter. The creative studio owned by Eric Castanos and Jair Delgadillo is now sharing space with Jerry LoCoco’s company SVN/Velocity at 1575 S. 7th Ave., right off West 16th Street.
According to the newsletter, Yuma natives Castanos and Delgadillo have a passion for creative design. They adopted the philosophy of community over competition and welcome everyone into their workspace.
The newsletter explains that they chose “Órale” as their business name, “which is a universal term that represents both of them and combines everything they live by.” The Spanish term expresses approval and encouragement.
Castanos and Delgadillo knew each other in high school, but they didn’t become friends until they met again at Hidden Valley CrossFit. “I was already working at Hidden Valley and doing media for them. Then Eric joined the gym and started taking pictures, and I really loved his work,” Delgadillo told SVN/Velocity. “An opportunity came up when a wedding client was looking for a videographer, so Eric and I collaborated and have been working together ever since. We both mesh really well together, and I think the community recognizes our work as one piece of art.”
Their passion is creating, from photography, videography and drone footage, podcast production, and design and lettering. “Combined together, they are a powerhouse for media production. They take pride in helping other small businesses promote their services and products through their content creation,” the newsletter stated.
Find them on Facebook and Instagram.
There’s not much of a Commercial Construction Projects update for Yuma this week. However, Alan Kircher, the city’s deputy building official, shared a good nugget of information. He’s working on a tenant improvement project submitted for plan review for a new restaurant called Yuma Pho, to be located in the 300 block of East 16th Street. Stay tuned to find out more!
Here is the list of companies that obtained or renewed business licenses in Yuma in April:
CONTRACTORS: Northstar Alarm Services, 545 E. University Parkway, Suite 500, Orem, Utah, 801-655-4009; Sonoran Crest Construction, 1401 N. 24th St., Phoenix, 480-899-3240; Climate Pros Mechanical, 55 N. Brandon Drive, Glendale Heights, Illinois, 630-893-8511; Sletten Construction Company, 2501 E. University Drive, Phoenix, 602-273-1474; Cosco Fire Protection, 4990 Greencraig Lane, San Diego, California, 858-444-2000.
MEDICAL/DENTAL: Kemell Health, 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 210, 928-277-1009.
PROFESSIONALS SERVICE: Stanfield Pro Pix, 3006 W. 11th Lane, 928-750-6964.
RESTAURANTS: Da Boyz Express, 2431 S. 4th Ave., 928-304-0799.
RETAIL: Pit Stop Trailers, 4644 E. 30th Place, Suite B, 928-726-2461.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Brow Boss, 780 E. 39th Place, 831-277-6794.
SERVICE PROVIDERS: Navarro Yard Maintenance, 2968 W. 31st Place, 928-785-0625; Grooming By Josephine, 3860 W. 24th St., Suite 110, 928-750-6011; Barnes General Services & Repair, 105 E. 26th St., 928-318-9766; Emerald Springs Senior Living, 1475 S. 46th Ave., 928-329-7707; Andrade’s Landscaping, 1609 E. Los Olivos Drive, San Luis, 928-261-1503; High Class Tattoo & Barber Shop, 2099 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1, 928-256-6284; Tentacult, 1460 W. Arroyo Drive, 928-210-5561; NRA Motorsports, 401 S. 4th Ave., 928-276-4717; Home Services Cac Comstock, 13156 S. 27th Ave., 928-750-5050; Alba’s Mobile Car Wash, 3627 S. Laura Way, 928-581-7407.
SPECIALTY STORES: Southwest CBD, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite C5, 928-920-7623.
TRANSPORTATION: Davila Trucking, 4305 W. 22nd Lane, 928-388-5104.
VENDING MACHINES: AZ Legacy Vending, 1996 W. 13th Lane, 703-863-4544.
WHOLESALE: Transcom Wholesale, 350 W. 16th St., Suite 306, 928-256-3070.
