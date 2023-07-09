Small businesses here have a financial tool that can help them open their doors or expand, but, according to the agency that offers the help, few have taken advantage of it.
Since 1985, PPEP Inc., a Tucson nonprofit agency that provides educational, job training and other services in rural Arizona, has offered loans and other assistance to small businesses through its Microbusiness & Housing Development program in Yuma County.
But Jorge Lopez, the program’s loan processor, says word about the program is not getting around.
“There’s very little information about us,” he said. “People in the area know little about us, so we are trying to promote our services.”
That’s not to say no one has used the loan program. In recent years, the program, PMHDC, has given out loans ranging from $3,000 that allowed an agricultural worker to purchase a tortilla-making machine and start her own business, to $150,000 that allowed the borrower to purchase a building for a day care business.
“We don’t have many clients, but I am happy we are helping those we have,” Lopez said. “The problem that we see is that there is still uncertainty over the economy, but among those who have been encouraged to apply for a loan (through PMHDC), between 80 and 90% are approved.”
Lopez said loans provided through the program can go to meet such business expenses as payroll, purchase of equipment, purchase of building space and other startup expenses.
Loans are provided through funding from governmental agencies such as the Small Business Administration and Department of Agriculture, he said, and interest rates are competitive.
“We are a nonprofit organization, but we loan at an affordable interest rate of 7.75% for loans of more than $10,000 and 8.5% for loans less than that,” he said.
“We want more entrepreneurs to take advantage of these resources. Small and medium business are the backbone of the economy, especially in communities like this one.”
For more information about the program, call 928-627-8050 or 928-294-3284, or visit its office in San Luis, at 731 N. William Brooks Ave.