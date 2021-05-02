The COVID-19 pandemic literally put a brake on travel. For a while, with travel restrictions, flights were canceled, restaurants closed, and events that draw visitors, such as festivals, parades and tours, all came to a stop.
Now people are starting to get the itch to travel again, and tourism is starting to pick up again. But the pandemic has changed tourism. More people are now looking to visit places with outdoor activities, something that Yuma has in abundance.
“We’re really seeing a lot of pent up demand for travel and people are really searching on the web for different travel destinations and looking for things with outdoor activities,” said Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma.
“Where people used to search metropolitan areas, they’re now searching rural areas. They want to be outdoors, they want to do things with their families. They want to be able to socially distance and keep their families safe,” she added.
Yuma County fits the bill, with hiking, tubing down the river, boating, jet skiing, mountain biking, leisure trails along the Colorado River, East and West Wetlands, and much more.
Also, Morgan noted, “we have good shopping. We have amazing food and restaurants.”
CELEBRATING TOURISM
From May 2-8, Visit Yuma will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, with the theme “Power of Travel,” to spotlight the contributions of the U.S. travel industry and the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward.
The 38th annual celebration arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance of travel to the U.S. economy in a post-pandemic recovery. “NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”
Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S., “evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in America’s broader economic recovery,” Dow said.
According to the latest figures available, in 2019, visitors to Yuma County spent more than $667 million, creating 6,930 jobs and generating more than $54 million in state and local taxes.
BEST AND WORST TRAVEL STORIES
Visit Yuma is saluting the power of travel this week by asking local influencers to share their best and worst travel stories throughout the week. Viewers will find these branded travel stories on a variety of Visit Yuma social media platforms.
“We believe that we’ll be able to reach conclusions from these stories, conclusions like it really doesn’t matter how much you spend, it doesn’t matter where you go, it’s experiences with people that really make the difference,” Morgan said.
“Some are fun, some are funny,” she added.
Morgan noted that just the travel planning process makes people happy. When they actually go on the trip, even if things go wrong, years down the road when they recall it, they remember it much better that it actually was.
“Even when it’s bad, it’s still good,” she said.
Some of those local influencers that have contributed stories include Julie Engel, president and CEO of Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.; Regina Twomey, community affairs manager at APS; radio personality Jennifer Blackwell; and Lonie Ross-Misenhimer, local sales manager at Spectrum Reach.
GOOD FOR THE SOUL
Visit Yuma will also be sharing articles about the physical and psychological health benefits of travel, and how businesses benefit from encouraging their employees to use their vacation time.
“The articles will talk about why traveling is so important, why it’s so good for the soul, why it’s good for businesses to encourage people to go on vacation, how it increases productivity and creativity and morale within people’s work lives,” Morgan explained.
Through the Power of Travel campaign, Visit Yuma will encourage local businesses to build on Yuma’s brand by creating positive and memorable interactions with visitors, ensuring that Yuma is always a highlight in their travel experience.
“We’ll have a blog and some other things talking about how we as locals and we as local businesses can make sure that Yuma is on everybody’s best travel destination list,” Morgan said.
“Despite the hardships of the last year, Visit Yuma is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Yuma’s recovery efforts,” Morgan said. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”