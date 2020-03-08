Well, March is trying to come in like a lion! The storm that came through on Monday was lots of sound and fury but little rain, which is good for the crops. Thankfully, the hail that fell on Phoenix did not come to Yuma. Hail with produce ready for harvest, seed crops in full bloom and newly planted wheat and melons is a disaster.
Those who did not attend the Southwest Ag Summit last week missed some great talks and learning opportunities. Kudos to Leigh Loughead, land lab manager, at AWC and all her crew for the great area they prepared for all the new technology field demonstrations.
As our keynote speaker noted: All the stations were clearly marked and the short talks in sequence so that the audience could easily follow. The sound system was outstanding and everything being said by presenters could be easily heard.
His only suggestion: some chairs available that could be used by those of us who had trouble standing throughout the demonstrations. The plants grown by the college students for the various equipment demos were beautiful and the area was immaculate.
I attended the breakout session on Industrial Hemp Production in Arizona. The speakers were all knowledgeable and willing to speak candidly about the realities and challenges of growing hemp. Hemp is grown for many purposes: grain, fiber and extracts such as CBD. The growers talked about the lack of genetic information available for the various hemps grown. Long stem varieties are for fiber and the target yields were 8 to 10,000 pounds of dry material per acre.
There are three major varieties for grain and the yield target is 800 pounds per acre. Daylight is a critical factor in all hemp types and optimal available light is 13 to 14 hours per day. For our area, the projected growing window is from May to August.
Again, depending on the desired product, some hemp doesn’t care about day length. So far, there are trials going on to determine if hemp will be a practical and profitable rotation crop for the desert areas as it tends to be a short season crop.
Much of the hemp grown for CBD oil is being grown in the southeastern states where tobacco was formerly grown. One of the reasons is the availability of all the tobacco drying barns because drying of the hemp is a long process. This hemp is grown under center pivot sprinklers on raised beds. Much of it is transplanted. Weeds are a big problem in hemp fields. Experiments are underway to determine plant spacing and other agronomic concerns such as diseases that attack hemp, insect problems, planting dates, clones or seeds and harvest procedures for greatest yields of desired product.
Breeding varieties in hemp is a very slow process and certified seed may be years away. The speakers cautioned that if some say they have a certified seed, they are lying. I asked if it was a wise investment for a mom-and-pop farming operation, and the answer was not this year.