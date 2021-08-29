Business owner, mother, licensed real estate agent, town council member, and now, 2020 Realtor of the Year. That’s Michelle Jones.
Slightly behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuma Association of Realtors recently selected Jones as the 2020 Realtor of the Year.
Jones, who is also a member of the Wellton Town Council, is affiliated with Century 21 Action Group of Yuma. As a graduate of the Realtor Institute, she has her GRI designation.
Jones was recognized for her involvement in the association, having chaired the technology committee and conducted numerous training sessions on tech issues for members, as well as for her support and encouragement of her fellow Realtors.
Also factoring into the selection was her community involvement, the association said in a press release.
“Michelle was the perfect choice for the award. She is involved in the association, her community and in the day-to-day lives of her fellow Realtors helping them out in a variety of ways and almost always behind the scenes,” said YAR 2021 President John Endres.
Jones has spent most of her life living in the Yuma County area, raising her family and working. She looks forward to assisting residents with one of the largest investments they will make during their lifetime.
In addition, the association recognized 2020 YAR President Stephanie Lee Howell with the Heart Award “for her perseverance, determination, dedication, ingenuity and creativeness in leading the organization during the COVID-19 outbreak and all that it entailed, significantly disrupting normal association meetings, travel, and operations.”
Lee Howell was also awarded a plaque in recognition of her service as association president.
Staff members Jan Marie Ennenga, Jan Hathaway and Angela Hoag were also recognized “for their role in ensuring minimal impact to members from any disruptions in association operations during 2020 and into 2021.”
The Yuma Association of Realtors represents close to 800 members from all real estate specialties including residential sales, commercial sales, development, property management and appraisals and affiliated companies.
The association noted that “our Realtor members are a valuable component to a healthy real estate market and work to protect private property ownership and the interests of their clients.”
Also, YAR is dedicated to enhancing members’ ability to conduct their real estate business by providing education, tools and resources. The association promotes ethical standards and a spirit of cooperation within a professional, competitive environment. It engages in real estate-related community issues affecting members and/or their clients, at the local, state and national levels.