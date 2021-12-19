Paul Evans is the 2021 Realtor of the Year, the highest honor bestowed by the Yuma Association of Realtors. Evans, who works with the Century 21 Action Group, has been a Yuma Realtor since 2008.
The association recognized members and installed officers for 2022 at a luncheon event held at Arizona Western College earlier this month where close to 200 members gathered.
The Realtor of the Year award recognizes an individual with achievements and contributions encompassing association activities at the local, state and national levels, business accomplishments, education and community service and who embodies the “Realtor’s spirit.”
A Realtor is more than a real estate agent who is professionally licensed to help people buy, sell or rent housing and real estate. To be a Realtor (with a capital R), an agent needs to be a member of the National Association of Realtors, which holds members to a higher standard. Members must subscribe to the standards of the association and its code of ethics, according to Realtor.com.
Evans has served as a YAR treasurer, a member of the Board of Directors, and on multiple committees including the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Committee.
He has participated in many of the organization’s community outreach events as well and is a member of the Yuma Rotary and the Yuma Chamber of Commerce.
“He is always kind, caring, helpful and never has an unkind word to say about anyone. His name came up time and time again as someone who exemplifies what it means to be a Realtor,” noted Michelle Arnold, chair of the YAR Awards Committee.
His broker, Judy McCrory, said, “Paul Evans is truly the face that comes to mind when you think ethical, honest, forthright--all the things the label Realtor is really supposed to mean. Most of all he is positive about all things. Rarely is a word spoken by Paul that is not positive even in the worst situation. He is always a pleasure to deal with.”
The association recognized Kortnee Garcia of Gateway Mortgage as Affiliate of the Year for her consistent support and dedication to Yuma and the Realtor community.
Outgoing YAR President John Endres of The Realty Agency was recognized for his devoted service to the organization.
In addition to the standing awards, a number of special awards were given.
Branden Freeman of Realty Executives was honored as the 2021 Rising Star. Blake Crouch of Long Realty Yuma received the Realtor Spirit Award. Karen Spencer of Long Realty Yuma and Kristan Sheppeard of Keller Williams Realty Yuma were recognized with the Love Where You Live Award “in appreciation for their community service in nonprofit organizations serving those in need and for their enthusiasm in bringing out the heart of Yuma, Realtor-style.”
Staff members Jan Marie Ennenga, Jan Hathaway and Angela Hoag were also recognized for “sticking with us” in 2021.
INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS
In addition to presenting awards, the Yuma Association of Realtors installed officers for 2022.
Longtime Realtor Heather Heiligenthal of Realty Executives was installed as president. Her term officially begins Jan. 1.
Also installed were YAR 2022 President-Elect Matias Rosales of Realty One Group Gateway, Nabile Paredes of The Realty Agency as treasurer and Past President John Endres of The Realty Agency.
Installed as director were Jenny Aramburo of Century 21 Action Group, Brandi Cansler of Keller Williams Yuma, Sandi Griffin of Griffin Realty, Michelle Jones of Century 21 Action Group, Sandra Nevels of REIS, Judy McCrory of Century 21 Action Group, Sarah Palmer of Realty Executives, Taryn Struck of The Realty Agency, Jennifer Undine of Realty One Group Gateway and Meaghan Valencia of The Realty Agency.
Yuma members serving on the Arizona Realtors Executive Committee were also installed as ex-officio members of the board. They include Shelley Ostrowski, AAR first vice president; Diana Bingham, AAR Region 1 vice president; and Mike Porter, chair of AAR’s Risk Management Committee.
Ostrowski is the first YAR member since 1984 to serve as a state association officer.