Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the June/July edition of BIZ Magazine, a publication of the Yuma Sun.
It’s the job of Ruben Gonzalez to ensure that Yuma’s food supply is safe.
Gonzales, a senior registered sanitarian with the Yuma County Environmental Health Department, much like three other sanitarians, routinely inspects between 350 and 450 facilities two or three times a year. It’s quite a job. The food industry in Yuma County has grown exponentially in the last 20 years.
“And we keep receiving plans from franchises and locally owned restaurants. For every restaurant that closes, it seems that there are two more coming up. So we’re always busy,” Gonzalez said.
The food truck industry has also exploded, with about 300 in Yuma County. They undergo the same inspection process as brick-and-mortar restaurants.
“Our main job is to prevent the public from getting sick. We want to make sure people are doing what they’re supposed to in order to minimize that risk to the lowest degree. We’re that middle person between the business and the public. It’s a huge responsibility,” Gonzalez said.
However, sanitarians don’t just inspect restaurants. They also do grocery stores, schools, cafeterias, meat markets, bakeries, trailer parks, semi-public pools and public pools.
They’re not just examining kitchens. For example, at a trailer park, they check the grounds to make sure everything is clean.
“Anything involving public health. The establishment has to have a permit with us. If the state deems them to have a permit with us, they have to be inspected once or twice or three times a year. Usually trailer parks and pools we only inspect once a year,” Gonzalez said.
However, if there’s a complaint, they have to follow up on it and can end up inspecting an establishment more often. “But usually everything is well. If they pass everything, it’s once or twice a year. But for restaurants, twice or three times a year,” he noted.
When Gonzalez walks into a fast casual restaurant, he will stand in line like any other customer and order food. It’s hard to miss him. He’s wearing identification and a batch, one similar to law enforcement.
Standing in line gives him time for a visual inspection. “I’m looking at people, I’m looking at equipment,” he said. “Just making sure that nothing sticks out, no red flags.”
If he notices a piece of equipment that seems to be out of service or not keeping the right temperature or a worker not wearing protective equipment, he knows which questions he’ll start asking first.
In the back, he asks the manager for the food handler cards.
For this story, Gonzalez conducted a mock inspection of Chile Pepper because the longtime Mexican food restaurant typically aces the inspections.
Chain restaurants are usually well informed about food safety rules, but local restaurants might not always be familiar with all the regulations.
“The locally owned restaurants, there may sometimes be an educational gap because the owner may be somebody who is doing this for the first time. They want to cook food the same way they do at home, and what you do at home and what you do at a commercial kitchen are two different things,” Gonzalez said.
“Sometimes we have to provide education just so we can bridge that gap. And, I want to say, nine times out of 10, once we do that, if we ever come across something like that, our results are always positive.”
At Chile Pepper, shift manager Maria Torres knows the routine. She leads Gonzalez to the back office where the food handler cards are kept. Anyone who touches food must have an Arizona-approved food handler card.
Gonzalez checks at least half of the cards on file to make sure they are current and valid in Arizona. Chile Pepper has about 100 employees, but this morning, 16 employees were on shift.
Before entering the food preparation area, Gonzalez dons a hairnet.
First task is a thorough hand washing. Every establishment must have a handwashing station equipped with hot and cold water, soap and paper towels. If the soap or paper towels are missing, it’s an automatic violation, and the restaurant has to correct it right then and there.
Then armed with a thermometer, Gonzalez enters the busiest section of the kitchen, the food preparation line. He checks the temperatures of the food being cooked and verifies everyone is wearing gloves.
He makes sure there are three sinks, one for washing, rinsing and sanitizing. He inspects the walk-in refrigerators, making sure the temperature is 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. He checks the warmers to make sure they’re hot enough to keep food warm. He looks to see if food is properly stored, labeled, dated and nothing past its expiration date.
Gonzalez peaks under the hoods to see if they were clean. “We don’t want to see any grease getting trapped or dripping into the food itself because again that would be another contamination issue. If I were to see that, I would have to make them throw away everything,” he notes.
Inspections typically last anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half.
COMMUNITY PARTNER
Gonzalez has been doing this job for five years. His original plan was to become a dietician, but in his last year at Arizona State University, speakers went in to talk about different career opportunities.
“Just so happened that on one of the last days a sanitarian came in,” he recalled. “She talked about the role, what they did and the requirements. It completely caught my attention …
“The more I looked, the more I started investigating and researching it, the more I fell in love with it.”
Yuma County had an opening for a sanitarian, so as soon as he graduated, he applied. “Luckily I got the job, and here I am five years later.”
In Arizona, to become a registered sanitarian, a candidate must have at least 30 credits of natural sciences and pass an exam. Typically it takes two or three tries to pass the exam. It’s very challenging, but candidates can take it as many times as they need to.
In Yuma County, sanitarian aids have a year to pass the exam. As soon as they pass the exam, they’re promoted to the position of Registered Sanitarian I and eventually Registered Sanitarian II, which is the position held by Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, who was born in Yuma and grew up in San Luis, where he still lives, enjoys helping his community.
“We not only inspect restaurants, we do special events like the Fourth of July, Tamale Festival, Taco Festival. We do Midnight at the Oasis. Any food vendors for that event, they have to get a permit from us and we have to inspect them the day of the event. So we’re heavily involved with the community. I really enjoy that. I’ve always been a people person.”
He noted that no two days are the same. “We have a lot of variety. For me, it’s fun because we get to do a little bit of everything. And we’re out and about. For my personality, I’d rather be out and about than stuck in the office.”
It also requires constant learning. “The food industry changes constantly, new rules, new regulations.”
Nowadays, sanitarians want to educate rather than punish, and almost all establishments want to do the right thing.
“Obviously, if it’s something that we have to tell them that they have to correct right away, something that can potentially hurt a customer or get someone sick, we have to tell them right away,” he said.
THE RATINGS
Four possible ratings are possible: Excellent, Satisfactory, Needs Improvement or Unacceptable. The sanitarian must evaluate 27 points, including the cooking, holding and cooling temperatures of food and equipment.
Employees must be evaluated for health and hygiene, making sure that hands and exposed arms are clean and properly washed. Workers cannot have discharges from eyes, nose and mouth.
A sanitarian will also note efforts to prevent food contamination, separation and packaging and if surfaces and equipment are cleaned and sanitized.
The food condition is also checked, ensuring that it’s coming from an approved source. “Anything that they buy in bulk has to have a label on it, we have to be able to trace it to where it’s coming from. It can’t be oh, you know, I butchered some beef at home and I brought it here. No, they can’t do that. Anything prepared at home is illegal in the state of Arizona,” Gonzalez explained.
Only zero violations earn an Excellent rating. Satisfactory means that there were one or two violations that were immediately corrected.
“If they cannot be corrected when I’m here because it’s something that I have to come back for, maybe the water heater is not working, maybe a piece of equipment or refrigerator is not working, if I have to come back, they receive a N, that means it didn’t pass the inspection,” he said.
An Unacceptable rating requires shutdown of the facility. “If it’s something that we come in and automatically see that it garners this (Unacceptable), they have to stop whatever they’re doing and correct this before they can start touching food again,” he noted.
“They’re rare, to be honest. If they don’t meet that criteria, we have to work with them to see if they can get it corrected within a timeframe that’s within reason. And if they can do so, we give them an N, and we have to come back the next day to verify. They have only one day to do it,” Gonzalez added.
Typically, if a violation is minor, establishments are given from seven to 10 days to fix it. If it’s more urgent, they’re given one to three days. It’s up to the sanitarian’s discretion to come up with a timeframe as far as how long they have to correct the violation.
Yuma County’s restaurant ratings are posted at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district. Look for the Environmental Health tab and then the “Restaurant Ratings” in the drop down menu on the left side. Or go to the office and ask for the inspection reports.
Members of the public can also lodge complaints or report violations by calling 928-317-4584. It could be done anonymously if they wish.
Once the office receives a complaint, the department investigates the facility and performs an inspection.
Although restaurant owners and managers might initially be nervous when they see Gonzalez or a fellow sanitarian walk in, they soon relax if they know they’re doing everything right.
“They’re used to it because they see us so frequently, that they know what our standards are, they know what the requirements are. They know what the inspection process is. It shouldn’t be a surprise to them when we tell them that they have to fix something,” Gonzalez said.
“If you’re doing things the right way, odds are that we’re gonna be in and out and there won’t be any issues.”