A new concept kicking off this week will prepare food entrepreneurs for the next step in their business growth.
Let’s say that someone is making and selling tamales from home, but they want to get their tamales into local stores.
Or perhaps a food stand vendor has an idea for a new product but has no idea how to make it a reality. Or a food truck vendor is ready to open a dine-in restaurant but is not sure how to make it happen.
It’s these kinds of entrepreneurs that the new Yuma Commercial Kitchen, a food business incubator program and restaurant startup boot camp aims to help. The program will be offered in English and Spanish.
Led by the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the goal is to help culinary professionals realize their dreams by providing a low-cost, full-service commercial kitchen space along with a boot camp that teaches them the ins and outs of the industry.
The commercial kitchen gives participants the opportunity to test new food items or develop new products in a low-risk environment without having to buy the equipment or outfit their own commercial facility.
Chef Gabe Gardner, Local First Arizona’s director of food programs, designed a four-week course to help scale a business from idea to marketplace.
The first phase of the pilot program will be for food entrepreneurs who already have a business. The second phase will be for entrepreneurs interested in starting a food business. They will learn about food safety, business planning, purchasing, how to manage the day-to-day operations and more.
Through a partnership with the AWC Culinary Arts Department, participants will have the opportunity to use the fully equipped shared commercial kitchen space. It’s open to food trucks, caterers, food producers and packages and other food-related businesses.
The kitchen incubator was developed after Reetika Dhawan, vice president of workforce development at AWC, secured $145,000 in funding for the first phase of the program through the AWC Small Business Development Center. She quickly recruited a whole team, including dozens of community leaders, to bring it to fruition.
Greg LaVann, senior vice president at the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., and Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill Brewing Co., took the reins as administrators of the program.
LaVann explained that the idea first came up about six years ago, when GYEDC became aware of commercial kitchen incubators on a trade mission.
“We tried to bring the idea back to the community, but at that point in time, we didn’t have the money, we didn’t have Reetika, we didn’t have the support we needed to get it off the ground. So we had to let that idea go away,” LaVann said.
“And when Reetika came back to us about a year ago, asking us what kind of ideas we had for SBDC and what could really help the efforts for small business in Yuma, we decided to revive this concept, and we always knew that Yuma had a very entrepreneurial spirit.”
“With food embedded within our culture,” GYEDC knew this would be a good opportunity to help local small businesses “scale up and create new income, new revenue and new prosperity in our community,” LaVann noted.
“We just looked around and saw there was a food truck on the corner, there are a ton of food stands around town. And we also know that there’s a lot of food sales going on online. And so looking at all these different activities going on, we understood that there was an industry base here that could use more support,” he said.
“It creates jobs, and it creates income, it creates more revenue for the communities, and everybody benefits,” LaVann noted.
In addition, “going forward we see this as an opportunity to be a concept for other incubators to start Yuma, whether it be tech incubators or manufacturing incubators,” he said.
Bob Gedeon, professor of culinary arts at AWC, is also a team partner. Gardner of Local First Arizona is mentoring Gedeon and Chef Bob Nidiffer so they can teach participants, who probably already know how to cook, the proper techniques in a safe and sanitary environment that will save them labor and time.
Gideon’s hope is to give them an opportunity to grow their business to a point where they can make a profit. “Not just food trucks, but there’s people selling in marketplaces. They’re in their kitchens, with kids running around. We’re trying to give them an opportunity to learn how to market their business model, learn to profit from the business,” he explained.
“It’s going to teach them how to permit their business, get their license, get everything legal so that they don’t get any kind of trouble with the state,” he noted.
Sharon Register, who is in charge of facilities and special projects at AWC, helped to bring all the moving pieces together. She consulted with the chef instructors to make sure they have all they need.
“I think it’s an awesome project because it bridges the gap between ‘I know how to cook, I like my food. I’ve got great ideas, but I don’t know how to get to the next level.’ A lot of students that come out of the AWC culinary program that want to stay in the food business can transfer and learn the kitchen side with more details,” Register noted.
Wheeler also “jumped” at the opportunity to join the project. “I think that with this funding, we’re going to do something unique that will take things to the next level, and I think we’ll see entrepreneurship come out of this,” he said.
He will consider it a success if just one or two entrepreneurs open shop or take their businesses to the next level because it will have created new jobs.
Wheeler believes this will “up the game” for the entire Yuma food scene. He is not worried about creating more competition.
“That’s really not the way it works. I mean, it goes back to the same thing you’ve heard over and over again, ‘the rising tide raises all ships.’ If you have a good thriving culinary scene, it just makes everybody get on their games,” he said.
The part he “really likes” is the opportunity to offer continuing education. “It’s win-win-win across the board. It’s hard to find the downside,” Wheeler added.
To learn more about the Yuma Commercial Kitchen and Restaurant Incubator and Boot Camp, go to https://bit.ly/3nKyojM.