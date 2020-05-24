I sure am enjoying the cool weather, knowing it won’t last. The wind I could do without but we take the good with the less good. The early planted wheat is getting close to harvest and the cotton and melons are enjoying the warm days and cooler nights.
According to ‘The Packer,’ a publication of Western Growers Association, leafy greens growers are expected to plant reduced acreage in the next few months because of declines in foodservice demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the author, some industry participants are likely going to cut back 10 to 15 percent of the acreage they are planting in the next 60 days. Foodservice clients were forced to walk away from 50 to 85 percent of their acreage in the last 6 weeks.
Since the effects of the pandemic will mean fields may be rested for a little longer than usual between crops and allow for practices on those fields to enhance soil health. After wheat harvest, most growers bale the straw for other markets and leave 6 to 8 inches of stubble in the fields. This is a perfect time for growers to apply their composted manures, chisel the field to break up compaction and then disc in the stubble and compost. The importance of deep tillage after the wheat or Sudan crop is that the deep, fibrous rooted crops utilize all the available moisture in the top three feet of soil allowing the tillage to shatter compacted layers and create channels for the compost to physically move into the soil profile. While additional nitrogen will be needed to stimulate the bacterial breakdown of the wheat straw and enhance the breakdown of the compost.
Soil health was listed in a University of Arizona Extension Service survey as the second most important issue to the local agricultural community after food safety.
Soil is a living, dynamic resource that supports plant life. It is made up of different size mineral particles (sand, silt and clay), organic matter and numerous species of living organisms. Soil has biological, chemical and physical properties that are always changing. Soil provides a physical matrix, chemical environment and biological setting for water, nutrient, air and heat exchange for living organisms. Soil controls the distribution of irrigation and rainfall water to runoff, infiltration, storage or deep drainage. Its regulation of water flow affects the movement of soluble materials, such as nitrate nitrogen or pesticides. Soil regulates biological activity and molecular exchanges among solid, liquid and gaseous phases. This affects nutrient cycling, plant growth and decomposition of organic materials. Soil acts as a filter to protect the quality of water, air and other resources. Soil provides mechanical support for living organisms and their structures. People and wildlife depend on this function.
Soil is pretty amazing to carry out all the jobs that it has to do. The healthier the soil, the better crops will grow and there will be more microorganisms to attack plant diseases and destructive organisms. Soil structure will be rebuilt allowing improved water infiltration and water-holding capacity in the active root zone of the crops grown. The improved soil structure allows plant roots to more easily penetrate the soil profile and utilize the water, air and nutrients. The deeper and sturdier the plant roots are, the better the plant will withstand wind and weather.
Soil is an integral part of our farming livelihood.
While the COVID-19 continues, perhaps putting some problem fields in quarantine, after providing the needed additions to help soil health, would demonstrate the effectiveness of these practices.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.