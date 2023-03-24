With the closure of 32nd Street in the Big Curve area this weekend due to roadwork, motorists driving in Yuma should plan ahead and use alternate routes.
“I encourage everyone to use alternate routes such as 8th Avenue, 40th Street and Arizona Avenue this weekend,” said Michael Flowers, public works manager.
The city’s Public Works Department and its contractor will apply the final coat of slurry seal to 32nd Street from the Big Curve to Avenue A and part of 4th Avenue Extension this weekend.
The portion of 4th Avenue Extension between 4th Avenue, north intersection of Big Curve, and 32nd Street will be closed to all traffic on Saturday.
Traffic on 32nd Street will be reduced by one lane in each direction. Work on outside lanes will be completed Saturday and the inside lanes Sunday.
The small portion of 4th Avenue will be open on Sunday. There will be lane constraints until at least 1 p.m. on Saturday and possibly later on Sunday.
Crews have placed message boards at the Big Curve and Avenue A to convey information regarding this operation.
From March 27-31, city crews and the contractor are scheduled to upgrade traffic signals at the intersection of 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue. Traffic on 32nd Street will be allowed continuous flow through the intersection during the construction.
Arizona Avenue traffic will be “right turn only” with stop sign control during this work. Those wishing to use Arizona Avenue to conduct a left turn onto 32nd Street should detour instead to Pacific Avenue or Catalina Drive.
For more information on ongoing and future roadwork, read the Yuma Road Report published in the Yuma Sun every Sunday.