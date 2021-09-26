Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Yuma Sun sister publication, Bajo El Sol.
After three decades, a Somerton business is bidding adieu to its longtime customers. Elena’s Clothing Store, located at 432 W. Main St., will close its doors on Oct. 15.
For many years, it served as the only clothing store in the city.
Elena’s store is run by its founder, María Elena Pérez, and her husband, Pedro, who have decided that it is time to rest.
Elena’s first opened west of Cesar Chavez Avenue in 1990, before moving to its current location. María Elena first started the business by selling clothes from home as a way to help her family’s finances.
“Eight years before we settled into the first location, I started the business selling clothes on credit from my house. I developed a large clientele, and my neighbors were bothered when a lot of people were coming to my house, so I moved into the first place, a small place,” the shopkeeper said.
In 1991, Elena’s had the opportunity to move to a larger location. María Elena and her husband bought the building at the corner of Main Street and Carlisle Avenue, which was previously a car sales business and a convenience store.
The store continued to attract a large clientele, allowing María Elena and Pedro to make the store the main source of income and support for the family. Pedro left his work in the fields to help his wife run the shop.
“The first years were the best. We had sales of up to $600,000. Now if we make $200,000 in sales, it’s a lot. There is a lot of competition,” she said.
“Giving credit helped us a lot, because these customers came back. At the beginning, most of our sales were on credit. It was scary when people paid us in cash,” Pedro quipped.
“Of course, some people did not pay us, but it was more good than bad,” he added.
With a few days before closing the store’s doors, María Elena says she feels satisfied with having served their customers and seeing the daughters and granddaughters of former clients shop at Elena’s.
“It hurts to leave the business. It makes me sad because one gets to know and talk to many people. Now young women come and tell me that their mothers used to buy their dresses here when they were little girls, and I am very pleased with that,” the businesswoman explained.
María Elena added that the key to the longevity of her business has been good service to her clients, many who live in Somerton and San Luis as well as Mexico.
“We have always served people well. As a merchant, I want to make the sale and make sure that the person leaves happy and likes what they bought. I believe that Somerton is a good place for business, but through the years, I have seen more than six clothing stores open that later closed, perhaps because they lacked that attention and dedication,” she added.
Even so, Maria Elena said that in her three decades in business, she witnessed tough times with the economy, one of them being the years after 9/11, when people cut back on their spending. And now, with the pandemic, the sale of ladies dresses and clothes for the family has fallen.
Since none of her children want to continue in the business, Maria Elena and Pedro will close the store and rent the building.
María Elena said she hopes that whatever business opens in the location, that it will serve the community well as Elena’s store did for many years.