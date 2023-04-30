The Small Business Development Center has been focusing on strengthening its presence in South Yuma County, with workshops and counseling sessions in San Luis and Somerton.
The Yuma-based agency is helping entrepreneurs and businesses from startup to long-term sustainment of operations, free of charge thanks to support from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Commerce Authority and Arizona Western College.
SBDC has supported the opening of 14 small businesses and $3.2 million in the generation of seed capital between the businesses, since last October.
The agency provides various services to businesses and those who want to start one, ranging from assistance in developing a business plan to guidance for accounting, financial strategies and even techniques to promote a business.
One of the challenges that SBDC has identified among businesses in South County is marketing or how to promote businesses. That is why the agency recently held marketing workshops in Somerton.
SBDC is connecting young people with business owners to help them use social networks and has created a workshop program that seeks to connect small businesses with future entrepreneurs, so that the former can share their experiences with those who have plans to open their own business.
For more than 20 years, SBDC has served Yuma and La Paz counties. Since October, its services have helped generate 114 jobs and $12.9 million in sales.
“We are very proud of these numbers because we have been able to help entrepreneurs in the community with free guidance and assistance. We are a small team, but I think we have made a big impact,” Director Crystal Mendoza said.
Services include individual and confidential counseling at its headquarters located at the AWC Downtown Campus, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive. In addition, SBDC counselors dedicate one day of each week to offering their services without appointments at the public libraries in San Luis and Yuma and Somerton City Hall.
Also, most sessions can be done via videoconferencing, to make it easier for those who can’t get to the SBDC office.
Some of the recent events held by SBDC include a marketing workshop in Somerton on April 19 with special guests Stephanie Bermudez from Startup Unidos and Anabella De Anda, owner of local businesses Mama Bella Hot Sauce.
The agency also held a workshop in Wellton with special guest Mariana Martinez of Arizona@Work aimed at connecting small businesses with future entrepreneurs in Wellton on April 27.
On May 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., SBDC will hold the webinar “Launch Your Arizona Business with Confidence. To register, go to To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2d27uz7x.
On May 15, July 10, Sept. 11 and Nov. 6, SBDC will offer the Skills for Young Entrepreneurs workshop at the agency’s office.
For more information about the workshops, call the SBDC at 928-317-6152 or visit awc.azsbdc.net.