Yuma Regional Medical Center has accepted a third group of candidates to the hospital’s Surgical Technologist Training Program.
The program is a tuition-free, six-month internship that not only results in specialized training for aspiring surgical techs but job candidates for YRMC’s surgical team.
YRMC started its Surgical Technologist Training Program a year ago. For years the YRMC Human Resources Department actively recruited scrub tech candidates across the country, but new hires were moving to larger cities. After analyzing Yuma County’s workforce and consulting with YRMC’s Surgical Services leadership team, the hospital realized the potential in focusing on outstanding surgical-tech candidates in the Yuma-area.
“The Yuma-area lacked formal programs to train these specialized operating room team members,” said Melissa Belcher, a nurse educator with Surgical Services at YRMC. “This is a program our community needs. Surgical tech positions are considered hard-to-recruit in our area, so this program is really a win-win for all.”
As the Surgical Services team looked to build the program, they turned to the Foundation of YRMC for support. Educational materials – including a laparoscopic abdominal model and updated textbooks – were made possible through generous donations to the foundation. The new materials ensure scrub tech interns have access to exceptional learning tools, which will translate to the highest levels of patient care when they are ready to enter the operating room.
Applicants to the program are required to have completed two college-level anatomy classes and have working experience in direct patient care. Many applicants are medical assistants or certified nursing assistants.
While training at YRMC, surgical tech interns complete a six-month training program that includes classroom studies as well as supervised operating room experience before joining the surgical services team as a surgical technologist. The YRMC program also allows for interns and established YRMC staff to take a nationally required exam onsite at YRMC.
A scrub tech’s job includes setting up the operating room and preparing instruments, sutures, sponges, equipment and other crucial supplies. Throughout the surgery, the scrub tech anticipates the surgeon’s needs while ensuring the surgical field remains completely sterile, the operating room remains safe and the patients’ wishes are carried out.
“My job is to make sure the doctor never has to look up from the surgical field,” said David Phagan, YRMC scrub tech and a recent graduate of the YRMC Surgical Technologist Training Program. “I keep everything organized and ready. And, the surgeon keeps their hands, eyes and mind focused on performing an excellent procedure.”
Six new scrub techs recently completed the program and joined YRMC’s surgical services team – the second graduating class since the program’s inception. Although they officially completed YRMC’s Surgical Technologist Training Program, the scrub techs will continue to scrub in on less acute cases before assisting surgeons in evermore-complex cases.
“Our recently-graduated techs are now working alongside YRMC doctors and nurses performing a crucial role in the hospital’s surgical suites while making a positive impact on surgical excellence,” Belcher said. “As we look at our recent graduates and current interns, we see a lot of potential for these bright techs to grow. I can enthusiastically envision them maturing professionally, providing great surgical assistance in our complex cases in the future.”
To learn more about YRMC’s Surgical Technologist Training Program or if interested in applying in the future, contact Melissa Belcher at mbelcher@yumaregional.org.