Entrepreneurship is an exciting journey to embark on that will lead to a sense of freedom and unimaginable success. However, while entrepreneurship is one of the most desirable paths, at times those in business lose themselves and tend to forget about their own human needs that are necessary for strength and success.
Emotions are incredibly powerful, and in business they can be incredibly destructive. This is why acknowledging and addressing the needs of entrepreneurs is extremely valuable and helpful. This also gives insight into the characteristics of entrepreneurs.
Here are a few comments from local entrepreneurs who answered the question posed on Facebook: As an entrepreneur what do you need the most of?”
• James Seau Lyon: Time
• John Courtis: Courage
• Stecat Boderres: Time and sometimes energy
• Jon M. Perry: In the immortal words of William Buffet & William Gates: Focus
• Luigi Ortiz: Cojones
• Natasha Noronha: Strength to not give up
• Angie Kranz: The strength to Persevere
• Annie Palomares Ruiz: Determination & energy
• Amie Hamlet: Wisdom
• Maria Alman-Doten: Money
• Monica Dockery: Grit with extra sparkles! Lol.
• Frank Saldaña: Understanding the difference between activity and productivity.
• Ruben Bonilla: Customers
• Prakash Chegu: Everything else always comes, Entrepreneurship should be inspired by “willingness to serve.”
Terry Wadsworth: Brains!
Vanessa Castillo is an Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center counselor, digital strategist and social media coach. She can be reached at Vanessa.Castillo@azwestern.edu.